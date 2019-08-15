Report: kNgV- to make MIBR debut at BLAST Pro Series Moscow

MIBR is in the final stages of buying out Vito “kNgV-” Giuseppe from INTZ, according to a report by Jarek “DeKay” Lewis.

If the organizations close out the deal, kNgV- is expected to make his debut for MIBR at BLAST Pro Series Moscow, the first scheduled CS:GO tournament for MIBR after the upcoming StarLadder Berlin Major.

The approval of kNgV-’s U.S. visa is reportedly a pendency of the transfer. The INTZ player apparently solved this issue two weeks ago, according to a tweet where he said “US visa approved!! I’m so happy to be allowed to do what I love.”

Vito Giuseppe on Twitter Visto americano aprovado!! Feliz demais de poder fazer o que eu amo … agora em qualquer lugar do mundo!!

But even if the deal is closed, kNgV- still has to play the StarLadder Berlin Major with INTZ and MIBR will compete with coach Wilton “zews” Prado. Zews is a temporary replacement for Marcelo “coldzera” David, who asked to leave the team in July.

KNgV- definitely is an upgrade for MIBR based on the team’s current situation. This will be his second time with Immortals, the owner of MIBR. The AWPer played for Immortals during 2017 and helped them finish in second place at the PGL Kraków Major in July 2017.

INTZ are set to play at the StarLadder Berlin Major on Aug. 23, while MIBR will take the stage on Aug. 28 due to their Legend status.