Renegades replaces DickStacy with Hatz on CS:GO roster

Renegades has signed Jordan “Hatz” Bajic today to complete its CS:GO roster. The Australian team was down to four players after Oliver “DickStacy” Tierney’s departure on Jan. 6.

DickStacy was a part of the core that played for Grayhound Gaming from November 2017 to December 2019, when they signed contracts with Renegades. He helped his team qualify for a few international tournaments and two CS:GO Majors.

Renegades on Twitter Howdy, Introducing the latest addition to our CS:GO roster… Jordan “@hatz_csgo” Bajic https://t.co/LDulU6qwhV

Hatz, on the other hand, barely has international experience since he’s made his career in the Australian region. The 21-year-old was playing for ORDER and left on Jan. 6. Hatz will now team up with his former teammate Simon “Sico” Williams on Renegades.

During his time with ORDER, Hatz helped the team qualify for IEM Katowice, ESL Pro League season eight, and IEM Sydney in 2018. The rifler was statistically the best performer for ORDER over the last three months, according to HLTV.

“We think Hatz is going to be a very good player for the team,” Liam “malta” Schembri, Renegades’ rifler said. “He brings a lot and keeps his nerves in big clutch situations.”

With this move, Renegades is expected to have more firepower on its roster since DickStacy wasn’t putting up great numbers against top-level competition, which will be more frequent in the upcoming months now that players are playing under the Renegades’ banner.

For now, Renegades are still based in Australia and the team is set to attend ESEA MDL Australia season 33.