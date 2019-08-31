Renegades edge out FaZe Clan in the StarLadder Berlin Major

Renegades have dismantled a struggling FaZe Clan with a 2-1 win, eliminating their opponents from the CS:GO StarLadder Berlin Major.

Over the years, FaZe’s legendary rifler Olof “olofmeister” Kajbjer achieved a minimum playoff placement at every Major, but his record came to a halt today. He had a great performance on Mirage with 36 frags, but his FaZe Clan teammates failed to keep up. Renegades took FaZe to overtime after a grueling regulation. FaZe failed to trade on multiple occasions, leading Jay “Liazz” Tregillgas to destroy FaZe in the B-apartments with an ace to close out the victory for Renegades on the first map.

liazz clutch Clip of starLadder_cs_en2 Playing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive – Clipped by GeorgeGeddes

The notoriously difficult Terrorist side on Nuke was easy for FaZe after they defeated Renegades 13-2 in the first half. Olofmeister continued his good form, finishing with 18 frags in the 19 round game. FaZe learned from the first game and played more aggressively as a unit rather than taking individual gunfights. The team continued to dominate after switching to the Counter-Terrorist side, winning the second game 16-3, tying the scoreline at 1-1.

On map three, FaZe continued to dominate Renegades after they took an early lead on the Counter-Terrorist side of Vertigo. Similar to the first map, however, Renegades would bounce back with a great CT side of their own, evening the scoreline. Meanwhile, the heroics from olofmeister continued, but this would all be for naught after Renegades won the final map 16-14.

FaZe Clan have been eliminated from the StarLadder Berlin Major during a turbulent time for the roster. Current leader Filip “NEO” Kubski will almost certainly be out of this roster after the Major concludes.