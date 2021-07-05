Reatz parts ways with AGO

Polish rifler Paweł “⁠reatz⁠” Jańczak has left AGO’s CS:GO roster following the end of his contract, the organization announced today.

Reatz’s departure leaves AGO with a five-man lineup. The Polish organization has been experimenting with expanded rosters for months. Now, Eryk “⁠leman⁠” Kocęba is expected to become the official fifth player on the team since he and reatz had been taking turns in official events over the last few months.

Dzisiaj nasze Gniazdo opuszcza Paweł "@reatzcsgo" Jańczak.



Dziękujemy i życzymy powodzenia w dalszej karierze! pic.twitter.com/r8RV3YqNh5 — x-kom AGO (@xkomago) July 5, 2021

Reatz had been playing for AGO since January after he was acquired from Illuminar. He most notably helped AGO once again become a solid top-30 CS:GO team in the world following second-place finishes at Snow Sweet Snow Two in March and at ESEA Premier Europe season 37 in June, where the Polish side lost the opportunity to qualify for ESL Pro League season 14.

Leman, on the other hand, has been a part of the main roster since September 2020 following a short stint with AGO NEST. The rifler has participated in 52 matches over the last three months, according to HLTV, and averaged a 1.00 rating.

AGO are attending the Pinnacle Cup Two and have a 0-2 record, meaning they’re one loss away from being eliminated from the $100,000 competition. Aside from leman, the squad features Damian “Furlan” Kisłowski, Maciej “F1KU” Miklas, Michał “snatchie” Rudzki, and Karol “rallen” Rodowicz.