Possible final pro CS:GO match postponed as servers go down ahead of suspected CS2 launch

The ESL Pro League season 18 match between Complexity and Monte today isn’t able to continue right now due to CS:GO’s servers being down at the moment, most likely due to the imminent Counter-Strike 2 launch. As a result, ESL has decided to postpone the series for around 40 minutes, though this could be subject to change depending on what Valve does next.

As of now, once you launch CS:GO, you can’t connect to the game’s network, forbidding you from entering any kind of match. Like the whole community, we believe it’s a result of the shift to CS2, which has been expected to happen today for around a few days after last week’s tweet from Valve.

Update on tonights's #ESLProLeague matches:



As the Steam CS:GO servers are now down, we are currently unable to begin map 2 of @Complexity vs @Monte_Esports.



We'll bring an update at 22:00 CEST (~40 minutes from now) at the latest. — ESL Counter-Strike (@ESLCS) September 27, 2023

At time of writing, almost every CS:GO server is down, with more and more closing every minute. Many players and community members have pointed out this fact on Reddit and Twitter, which makes it feel like the last minutes of CS:GO are upon us.

Almost every CS Server is now offline, CS matchmaking scheduler is offline. RIP CS:GO. 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/0Z1nUqRK8O — ThourCS (@ThourCS) September 27, 2023

It remains unclear what will happen to ESL Pro League season 18 and any other competitive tournament being played at the moment. Players competing at the event in Malta have been questioned recently about whether they would like to finish the tournament on CS:GO or CS2. At that time, a decision hadn’t been made by ESL and the teams, and so far, it looks like it’s still up in the air.

All in all, Sept. 27 could be a significantly important day in the history of esports. CS:GO brought us unmatched emotions for 11 years, and for that, there’s only one thing to say—thank you.

Update Sept. 27, 03:05 pm: ESL has announced the match will be resolved at around 03:10 pm using “default loadouts as the Steam CS:GO servers can no longer be reached.” Teams will be using a default version of CS:GO so that the winning team won’t be playing two best-of-threes tomorrow, according to EliGE.

