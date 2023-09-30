Polish legend returns to top-tier CS competition with GamerLegion

It's not the Big Apple, but Snax is still hungry.

One of Poland’s all-time CS greats, Janusz “Snax” Pogorzelski, is back. He returns to competition with GamerLegion, the organization that shockingly made the BLAST Paris Major grand final before falling to hometown Team Vitality.

That roster was quickly ripped apart following their 0-2 defeat in the final. Star in-game leader Kamil “siuhy” Szkaradek left for MOUZ, and Ivan “iM” Mihai joined Natus Vincere following the tournament’s conclusion. GamerLegion has been attempting to rebuild ever since, yet to reach the heights of the upset-filled Paris Major.

While Snax certainly has a place in Counter-Strike history, one has to wonder whether he’s the smartest pick-up in 2023. The 30-year-old hasn’t impressed since 2019, and we’re nearly a decade away from ESL One New York, where “the Big Apple and Snax is hungry” call was seared into CS:GO‘s lore.

If GamerLegion’s goal is to add a decent veteran to the roster, job done. If their goal was to assemble a roster that can punch above their weight in CS2, Snax’s 1.04 HLTV rating over the past year doesn’t exactly inspire hope.

GamerLegion acquires Snax after a decent performance of their own in ESL Pro League Season 18. They defeated Greyhound 2-0 and had a good win over Ninjas in Pyjamas 2-1, but they bombed out against FURIA, ending their run in the group stage. Losses to Movistar Riders and Astralis also pushed GamerLegion down. While the team ranks ninth in the world in the HLTV rankings, that’s inflated due to their Paris Major performance, and recent results should see a minor tumble down the rankings.

