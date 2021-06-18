Pinnacle Cup II to offer $100,000 prize pool, first invites revealed

ENCE, MIBR, and Team oNe are among the teams invited to the swiss stage of the online CS:GO competition.

The Pinnacle Cup is set to return for its second edition, which will be played between June 28 and July 26, Pinnacle announced today. The CS:GO tournament will be organized by Relog Media and will offer a $100,000 prize pool.

Pinnacle Cup II will use the same format as the first edition, which features a group stage, a swiss stage, and finally the playoffs where the best teams will fight in a single-elimination best-of-three bracket. The tournament organizer invites different teams to each stage and the winner of the competition will earn $80,000.

[#CSGO / #PinnacleCup II 🏆]



The Pinnacle Cup returns, bigger and better than before!



🔥 $100,000 Prize Pool

📅 28th June – 16th July

🌐 32 Top CS:GO Teams



Read more about it here: https://t.co/Tuqd2NDZQI pic.twitter.com/cEzXswzqQA — Pinnacle Esports (@PinnacleEsports) June 18, 2021

Fifteen of the 16 teams from the group stage have already been invited: GamerLegion, HYENAS, Sharks, Nordavind, Young Ninjas, Na`Vi Junior, Lyngby Vikings, 100PG, AGF, VP. Prodigy, KOVA, Chetz, 1WIN, Spirit Academy, and ALTERNATE aTTax. The four best will advance to the swiss stage, where teams such as ENCE and MIBR await.

Apart from ENCE and MIBR, Pinnacle Cup II has invited Team oNe, Endpoint, Fiend, Sinners, Entropiq, HAVU, and DBL Poney to compete in the swiss stage. The tournament organizer will later reveal the last three invites and the top eight squads will qualify for the playoffs.

The group stage of Pinnacle Cup II will be played from June 28 to 29, whereas the swiss stage will kick off on July 1 and end on July 13. The playoffs will take place between July 14 to 16. All phases of the tournament will be played online from Europe.