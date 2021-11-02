PGL Stockholm Major quarterfinal matchups determined

The first matchups of the PGL Stockholm Major playoffs have been determined following the conclusion of the Legends Stage today.

PGL has used the Buchholz seeding to separate teams with the same record in the Legends Stage (two 3-0 teams, three 3-1, and three 3-2) to determine the matchups of the single-elimination playoffs bracket. Natus Vincere (3-0) will face Vitality (3-2), G2 Esports (3-0) will play Ninjas in Pyjamas (3-2), Heroic (3-1) are slated to play Virtus Pro (3-2), and Gambit (3-1) will go against FURIA (3-1).

Image via PGL

All of these duels are interesting, but the most anticipated encounter has to be between Na’Vi and Vitality, a match in which the two best players in the world, s1mple and ZywOo, will face each other in an elimination match of the first CS:GO Major in over two years.

Na’Vi were the best team in the world before the event and they have looked unbeatable in the PGL Stockholm Major so far. They will have to stay hot throughout the bracket, especially with the likes of Gambit, G2, Heroic, and Virtus Pro still alive. These four have had impressive performances during the whole event and showed they can handle the pressure.

The PGL Stockholm Major playoffs will run from Nov. 4 to 7 at the Avicii Arena in front of a large audience. All the matches will be best-of-three series and the winner will take half of the $2 million prize pool home.

Here is the full schedule for the PGL Stockholm Major playoffs.

Thursday, Nov. 4

10:30am CT: Heroic vs. VP

2pm CT: G2 vs. NiP

Friday, Nov. 5

10:30am CT: Gambit vs. FURIA

2pm CT: Na’Vi vs. Vitality

Saturday, Nov. 6

10:30am CT: First semifinal

2pm CT: Second semifinal

Sunday, Nov. 7