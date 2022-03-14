PGL Antwerp Major Americas RMR team list finalized

Evil Geniuses, paiN Gaming, and Party Astronauts secured the three spots that were up for grabs in the North American Regional Major Ranking (RMR) second open qualifier, thus rounding out the list for PGL Antwerp Major Americas RMR in April.

This open qualifier saw EG qualify without a sweat after being knocked out by the hands of Strife in the first open qualifier. The lineup led by Jake “Stewie2K” Yip beat UYU and Carpe Diem yesterday to advance to the semifinals, where they defeated paiN and booked their spot in the Americas RMR.

On the other side of the bracket, it was Party Astronauts who grabbed the second of the three spots. They beat DotMax, ATK, and per last, Snakes Den to qualify for the event. The orgless team that will play in ESL Pro League season 15 this month met EG in the grand finals of the open qualifier and upset them 16-7 to lock up the top seed from this second open qualifier.

The third and last PGL Antwerp Major Americas RMR spot was decided by the semifinals losers, paiN and orgless team Snakes Den. The Brazilian squad had no issue in beating the latter and qualified following a 2-0 victory.

The most notable team that will miss the PGL Antwerp Major Americas RMR is GODSENT. Epitácio “TACO” de Melo and company fell short to ATK in this second open qualifier and will not get the chance to play in the next CS:GO Major. They were in PGL Stockholm Major last year and the Brazilian community was expecting GODSENT to at least qualify for the region’s RMR.

The PGL Antwerp Major Americas RMR will run from April 11 to 14 on LAN in Bucharest, Romania and six of the 16 teams will qualify for the Major. Here are all the teams attending the event.