Evil Geniuses knocked out of first NA RMR open qualifier

Stewie2K and company will have one more shot to qualify for the PGL Antwerp Major Americas RMR in April.

Evil Geniuses, home of former Major champions in Jake “Stewie2K” Yip, William “RUSH” Wierzba, and Timothy “autimatic” Ta have been sent packing from the North American Regional Major Ranking (RMR) first open qualifier by the hands of Strife.

A total of 130 CS:GO teams signed up for the first open qualifier that will provide four spots at the PGL Antwerp Major Americas RMR in April. EG were amongst the favorites to secure it right away, without needing to play in the second open qualifier. But after beating non-professional players in the early stages, they met Strife, the winners of Fragadelphia, in the round of 32 and collapsed.

EG started the game losing 0-7 and even though they recovered over the course of the match, Strife held their own and beat them 16-14 on Overpass. This was by far the biggest upset of the open qualifier as EG players have way more experience and prestige than the Strife players.

The first NA open qualifier for PGL Antwerp Major Americas RMR in April will carry on today with the round of 16. The other notable teams of the region such as Team Liquid, GODSENT, Complexity, and paiN Gaming are all alive and only two victories away from booking their spot. The matches will resume at 3pm CT.

As for EG, they’ll have just a day to reset and prepare for the NA RMR second open qualifier, which will run from March 12 to 13.