Peacemaker leaves Heroic ahead of ESL One Cologne

Luis “peacemaker” Tadeu is no longer Heroic’s CS:GO coach, the organization announced today.

He’s decided to leave the team just one day before ESL One Cologne, the most stacked tournament of the season so far.

This change is somewhat surprising considering Heroic qualified for their third major tournament in two months. They played at IEM Sydney in May, the ESL Pro League season nine finals last week, and are preparing for their first match at ESL One Cologne tomorrow against ENCE.

Heroic have also reached their highest placement in HLTV’s rankings. They’re ranked 17 and can close the gap on the top 10 if they perform well at ESL One Cologne. Heroic have been playing better since replacing Daniel Mertz with Niels-Christian “NaToSaphiX” Sillassen in May.

This was peacemaker’s second stint with the Danish organization. He spent six months training Heroic from September 2017 to March 2018. He came back in December 2018 and left today.

Peacemaker has a vast resume since he transitioned to the coaching role in 2015. He’s mostly known for coaching Tempo Storm in 2016, a lineup that later became Immortals. Peacemaker also trained Team Liquid in 2016 and was considered one of the best coaches in Counter-Strike at that time.

For now, it’s unknown if peacemaker will get back to his Brazilian roots and sign with a local team or if he’ll continue to coach internationally.

Heroic are set to play against ENCE tomorrow at ESL One Cologne at 8:30am CT.