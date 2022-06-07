Party at the Pinnacle: Evil Geniuses’ newly signed Party Astronauts core will debut at Pinnacle Cup in Sweden

The NA CS:GO roster formerly known as Party Astronauts, now signed to Evil Geniuses as part of an ambitious 15-man roster project known as Blueprint, will be the first group of players to represent EG during this new era. The core of five players will compete at the Pinnacle Cup Championship in Lund, Sweden, beginning June 8, EG announced today.

This comes as a bit of a surprise, since it was expected EG’s “main roster” would continue competing in the event circuit for the remainder of 2022, with the newly signed rosters joining the fray in 2023. Not only is the ex-Party Astronauts’ EG debut ahead of schedule, but they will be competing in the organization’s first event since unveiling the new project.

The group of Jonathan “⁠djay⁠” Dallal, Jonathan “⁠Jonji⁠” Carey, Ben “⁠ben1337⁠” Smith, Josh “⁠PwnAlone⁠” Pigue, and Wesley “⁠viz⁠” Harris, formerly of Party Astronauts, officially signed with EG alongside the Carpe Diem roster at the beginning of June to form a “15-man fluid” roster. EG told Dot Esports the original main roster of Brehze, CeRq, Stewie, autimatic, and RUSH would compete as the “starting roster” for the remainder of 2022, but the org didn’t completely rule out the idea of implementing the other players early.

With the Party Astronauts core competing at Pinnacle Cup and the Carpe Diem players playing in the ESL Challenger League for NA, it could be some time until we see the main “starting roster” play. Their next scheduled event is BLAST Premier: Fall Groups 2022 in August, according to Liquipedia. The players were down in Dallas, Texas this past weekend, participating in meet-and-greets with fans at DreamHack Dallas.

As for the Pinnacle Cup, the newly signed EG players from North America will face some stiff competition, with the likes of Astralis, BIG, Heroic, Imperial, and others attending. Their first group stage match, scheduled for 4:30am CT on Wednesday, June 7, is against none other than Astralis.