Paris Major sticker capsules still on sale in CS2 despite event ending 4 months ago

Finally, Counter-Strike 2 has released. The game comes with a plethora of updates to core game experiences, but one specific thing hasn’t changed just yet: The Paris Major sticker capsules from four months ago are still on sale in the store.

The reconfigured store shows that the sticker capsules are on sale for 75 percent off. Also available is the Anubis Package as well as the Halo, Warhammer 40,000, and Perfect World sticker capsules.

Some stickers are still on sale. Image via Dot Esports

The store page has seen a major facelift as well. The market is split out into its own subtab, and Name Tags are now under the tools section. There are separate subtabs for items gained from Majors, as well as a general game store.

While the new store is sleek, expect the Steam Market and other third-party websites to still be the primary way for experienced players to upgrade their look in CS2. The massive, thriving skins market lives on third-party sites, where players can trade in their expensive CS2 items for real world currency, or vice versa. Skins make Valve millions (if not billions) every single year, with every single purchase from Steam sending a cut directly to Valve.

However, the new, less complex store is a massive improvement over the previous version of the store. The inventory was unorganized and it was easy for items to get lost in there. Every upgrade and element of customization is a welcome change to the Counter-Strike ecosystem.

