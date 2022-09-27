OSee shakes slump, helps Liquid knock Fnatic out of ESL Pro League season 16

Team Liquid eliminated Fnatic from ESL Pro League season 16 today with a 2-1 victory today in the first round of the single-bracket playoffs.

The North American cavalry kicked off the series with a nail-biter victory on their map pick Inferno (16-13), thanks to EliGE’s heroics with just the MP9 and the USP-S in a crucial round toward the end of regulation.

Fnatic breezed past Liquid on Overpass (16-9) to take the series to Ancient after a solid team effort. Liquid, though, asserted their dominance over Fnatic on Ancient (16-10), in large part due to Mareks “YEKINDAR” Gaļinskis and EliGE’s fragging capability, in addition to AWPer Josh “oSee” Ohm finally contributing with kills of his own.

The young North American sniper has been struggling so far in the competition to cause an impact, but in the final map against Fnatic, oSee may have gotten some much-needed confidence for the rest of the tournament. The meta revolves mostly around AWPer’s impact nowadays, so if Liquid want a chance to go deeper in EPL season 16, they’ll definitely need oSee to hit his shots.

WHAT A CLUTCH!! @oSeecs saving nitr0 as the defuse comes down to a single second!!!💪



Map 3 coming down to the wire #LetsGoLiquid pic.twitter.com/OEAY2Cu9S4 — Team Liquid CSGO (@TeamLiquidCS) September 27, 2022

Liquid will have the rest of today and tomorrow to rest and set their game plan against MOUZ on Thursday, Sept. 29 in the quarterfinals of EPL season 16. The international team of European youngsters have performed well so far in the tournament and arguably arrive in the quarterfinals as the favorite team to move through.