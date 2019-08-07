OpTic Gaming round out ESL One New York team list

OpTic Gaming has grabbed the last spot at ESL One New York, which will take place from Sept. 26 to 29.

In the qualifier, they bested teams like Bpro, Winstrike, BIG, and defeated forZe in the grand finals, only dropping one map in the entire tournament. Rene “TeSeS” Madsen, an 18-year-old, was OpTic’s highest-rated player at the GG.BET New York Invitational, with 1.19 rating after 8 maps.

ESL Counter-Strike on Twitter The place to be for esports fans on September 28 – 29 👉 #ESLOne New York 2019 will see the best CS:GO teams in the world battle live! Who’s hungry? 🍎 ➡️ Get closest to greatness: https://t.co/tbmu3bDrnr

This is a huge step for OpTic, who played their last big LAN tournament on March 2019 at WESG World Finals, although they won DreamHack Open Summer, a smaller event in June 2019.

The team didn’t qualify for the StarLadder Berlin Major in August but will have a busy schedule with ESL One New York and DreamHack Masters Malmö, which starts in October.

OpTic’s team is yet to be sold to another organization since Immortals bought OpTic back in June. Their involvement in two big tournaments may motivate organizations to buy the roster, though. And Immortals has motivation to sell the team because Valve forbids a single organization owning multipleteams.

OpTic probably will have a tough time at ESL One New York, though. Teams such as Team Liquid, Astralis, and ENCE are looking much more prepared for top-level tournaments and they’re all ranked on HLTV’s top-five ranking.