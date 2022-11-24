Only 2 spots left at CS:GO’s BLAST Premier World Final

The results of the Fall Final may influence on who advance to the $1 million event.

The team list for the $1 million CS:GO tournament in December BLAST Premier World Final is nearly finalized after G2 and Heroic punched their tickets to the competition today following their matches at BLAST Premier Fall Final.

The two remaining spots in the BLAST Premier World Final will be filled by one team advancing from the BLAST leaderboard and the other by the squad that raise the trophy BLAST Premier Fall Final on Sunday, Nov. 27. Should one of the already qualified teams end up winning the BLAST Premier Fall Final, the spot will be handed to the next team in line in the leaderboard.

Screengrab via Liquipedia

Heroic and G2 joined BLAST Premier World Final’s team list after FaZe Clan, Outsiders, Natus Vincere, and Vitality had already secured their spots in the last BLAST CS:GO event of the year. OG are the next team in line in the leaderboard, but they can’t score any more points after their early elimination from BLAST Premier Fall Final.

ENCE have the most points after OG, but they aren’t attending the BLAST Premier Fall Final. Team Liquid and Ninjas in Pyjamas, two teams that secured a spot in the quarterfinals of BLAST Premier Fall Final, follow the international squad.

A top-four finish will be enough for Liquid to guarantee a spot in the World Final, while NiP need to make it to at least the grand finals of the event to qualify for the World Final.

The BLAST Premier World Final will run from Dec. 14 to 18 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. It’s the last S-tier CS:GO event of the year.