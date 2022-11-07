Only 2 FaZe Clan players carried their weight in IEM Rio CS:GO Major elimination match

The team full of stars couldn't get anything done at the Brazilian Major.

Star riflers Robin “ropz” Kool and Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken were the only CS:GO players on FaZe Clan to finish their disastrous elimination game against Bad News Eagles at the IEM Rio Major Legends Stage yesterday with a positive K/D.

Ropz was by far the best player throughout the best-of-three series, individually speaking. The Estonian finished with 86 frags and 66 deaths (+20) and topped almost every leaderboard. Twistzz, on the other hand, got a total of 75 kills and died 59 times (+16). Aside from them, everyone on FaZe finished in the red, including fragging stars like Håvard “rain” Nygaard and Helvijs “broky” Saukants.

FaZe is a team that relied on the firepower of its stars combined with the calls from in-game leader Finn “karrigan” Andersen to dominate the CS:GO scene earlier this year. They won the PGL Antwerp Major in May and other S-tier events in the form of IEM Katowice in February, ESL Pro League season 15 in April, and IEM Cologne in July. Karrigan, though, admitted that this approach didn’t work at the IEM Rio Major following their 0-3 elimination.

“We were the best team in the world coming into this tournament and also today [Nov. 6], but tomorrow [Nov. 7] not, obviously,” karrigan said in the post-match interview following FaZe’s elimination to Bad News Eagles. “If we can’t win our duels there we have to play better as a team, and we didn’t manage to do that.”

Ropz and Twistzz were the only players on FaZe to finish their IEM Rio Major participation with a positive rating, according to HLTV, which shows that FaZe’s strats couldn’t enable stars like rain and broky throughout the event.

FaZe’s next scheduled event is the BLAST Premier Fall Final in Copenhagen, Denmark. The $425,000 tournament will run from Nov. 23 to 27 and feature Team Liquid, Natus Vincere, G2, Heroic, Ninjas in Pyjamas, OG, and Fluxo, in addition to karrigan and his crew.