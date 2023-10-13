One of CS2’s best solo plays on Mirage is more difficult to pull off after latest update

The CS2 self-boost onto Triple Box in Mirage’s A bombsite was nerfed in the Oct. 12 update that most notably fixed the infamous Michael Jackson peek.

This self-boost is one of the best available in CS2 as it allows T-side players to safely peek the CT spawn in post-plant situations when Jungle and Connector are smoked. I’ve used this self-boost numerous times across CS:GO and CS2 and often grabbed a free kill on a CT player rotating through the spawn. Now, however, it’s nearly impossible to pull off the self-boost without some serious practice.

Valve announced in the patch notes that it pushed “various bug fixes and tweaks” to Mirage, Nuke, Overpass, and Vertigo, but players are still finding out what has changed. ThourCS, a known Counter-Strike content creator on Twitter, initially said the self-boost was removed. But as the hours passed, a player called Hatari said it had only gotten harder to do and showed footage of how they got on top of the Triple Box.

It just got more difficult, there is now much more precise timing. But it can be done. pic.twitter.com/edcQoyFzoY — Hatari O Major vem! (@Hatari_CS) October 13, 2023

I, however, couldn’t self-boost onto Triple Box no matter how many times I tried in my dedicated server.

I always nailed this self-boost in CS:GO and CS2 before Valve tweaked it, but it seems like I’ll need to practice a lot to get it right and be able to use it in competitive matches as I did before.

Well, that’s a bit embarrassing. Video by Dot Esports

The Triple Box self-boost isn’t the only one Valve tweaked in CS2. Mirage also had a great self-boost on the B bombsite that allowed a CT to spot T-side players passing through B Apartments, but Valve removed it while the game was still in beta.

Valve is still pushing a lot of changes to CS2 every week. We’ll get a better understanding of how much has changed in comparison to CS:GO when IEM Sydney begins on Sunday, Oct. 15 and the best teams in the world compete in CS2 for the first time.

About the author