OG are the first casualty of IEM Katowice main event

OG have been eliminated from the IEM Katowice main event following a 2-0 defeat (16-12 on Nuke and 16-9 on Ancient) to MOUZ today in the first round of the lower bracket in Group A.

The international CS:GO squad led by Nemanja “nexa” Isaković made it to the main event after beating Renegades and ENCE in the play-in stage. They did so without dropping a single map, but couldn’t replicate that form in the main event.

That's a tough return on Earth.



GGs @mousesports. Impressive showing.



We are out of IEM Katowice.



Thanks for the support. Be sure you have not finished hearing our name though!#DreamOG | #IEM pic.twitter.com/7BE1LPDYuQ — OG CS:GO (@OGcsgo) February 18, 2022

OG were sent to the lower bracket yesterday in a series that could have gone to either side. They won Ancient by 16-14, lost Overpass by 16-12, and Heroic completed the reverse sweep on Inferno, where they won by 16-13. There was an expectation that OG would beat MOUZ to survive in the competition, but none of their players were individually on point today.

This elimination comes as a tough pill to swallow given that OG finished the BLAST Premier Spring Groups weeks ago with a flawless run, beating Astralis (twice), MIBR, and Ninjas in Pyjamas to book a spot in the Spring Finals. The team looked great under nexa’s leadership there, but IEM Katowice has shown that there’s plenty of work to be done throughout the season.

As for MOUZ, they’ll continue their run in the lower bracket and are set to face the loser of Virtus Pro and NiP tomorrow. They’ll have to win that series and one more to qualify for the playoffs.

There are two matches remaining at IEM Katowice today. VP or NiP will make the playoffs and join Heroic, and Copenhagen Flames or Gambit will be sent home.