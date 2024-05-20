North America will reportedly host a Counter-Strike Major for the first time in 7 years

The first Counter-Strike Major of 2025 is reportedly going to be hosted in the U.S. as organizer BLAST is “likely” considering Austin, Texas to host what would be the third CS2 Major.

As first reported by HLTV, “multiple sources” told the outlet that Austin is the “likely choice.” With the first 2025 Counter-Strike Major tentatively scheduled for June of next year, it will have been well over seven years since North America or the U.S. hosted a Major. The last time the U.S. played host was the ELEAGUE Boston Major in January 2018, where the North American roster of Cloud9 famously defeated FaZe Clan in a thrilling grand final, marking the only time an NA roster has won a CS Major.

It’s coming home. Photo via Jamie Villanueva

Before Boston, Majors in the U.S. were at the time becoming a consistent fixture in the Counter-Strike schedule, with MLG Columbus in 2016 and ELEAGUE Atlanta 2017 taking place in the years immediately prior. Since Boston, the closest Major for NA fans was IEM Rio in 2022.

If this report comes to fruition, BLAST will be hosting just its second Major within a two-year span, having earned the honor of hosting the last CS:GO Major in Paris in May 2023. BLAST Paris was the first time the Denmark-based organization hosted a Major, and the event reached the fourth-highest viewership peak and fifth-most total hours watched for an event in Counter-Strike’s history, according to Esports Charts.

More concrete information could be obtained at the BLAST Premier 2024 Spring Final on Friday, June 14. The organizer has promised to announce the format and locations for its BLAST Premier 2025 schedule then, but it’s also poised to “let [fans] in on some secrets [it’s] been hiding.”

