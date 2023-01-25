NIP forced to make an unexpected roster change during BLAST Spring Groups

Ninjas in Pyjamas’ CS:GO division has been forced to make a roster change in the middle of BLAST Premier: Spring Groups 2022.

The organization announced today that Hampus “hampus” Poser had to depart the team due to “unforeseen personal circumstances” and he will be replaced by Young Ninjas’ Max “maxster” Jansson.

Update about our roster ahead of our match tonight; pic.twitter.com/u8yo86PphH — NIP CSGO (@NIPCS) January 25, 2023

The org added that it will assess the situation and is hoping to give fans an update before the start of IEM Katowice 2023 Play-In stage, which begins on Jan. 31. In the meantime, maxster will be most likely sub in for hampus for the remaining BLAST Premier: Spring Groups 2022 games, with the first one against Natus Vincere taking place today.

This will be maxster’s debut in an S-tier tournament. The Young Ninjas player joined NIP’s academy in March 2022. Since then, he helped the team win WePlay Academy League Season six, while also competing during Young Ninjas’ second-place runs at Svenska Elitserien Spring and Fall.

At BLAST Premier: Spring Groups 2022, NIP have found themselves in Group C and will fight for a spot in the group final today at 8am CT against NAVI. The squad will play at least one more series in the event, depending on their results.