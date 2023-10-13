Neymar secures first 10 wins in CS2 Premier—but we’re not impressed with his rating

Neymar has been known for being solid at CS:GO over the past few years, but he seems to be struggling with the transition to CS2. The soccer star was given only 1,000 points, the lowest possible rating, after winning 10 matches in CS2‘s Premier mode this week.

Neymar’s CS2 rating was spotted by professional player and content creator Lucas “LUCAS1” Teles this week. While we don’t know how Neymar could have possibly been placed among the lowest-rated players in CS2 Premier, it’s likely that he either didn’t have a good performance in most matches or quit at least one game.

Neymar will have to grind a lot to improve his rating. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It’s curious that Neymar got such a low rating in CS2 Premier, the equivalent of Silver 1 in CS:GO terms, because he was a fairly decent player in the previous game. The Brazilian started playing CS:GO more regularly after 2016, when he met then-SK Gaming stars FalleN, coldzera, fer, and TACO.

As years passed, Neymar played the game all the way to Legendary Eagle Master, the third highest rank possible, according to CSstats.gg. On top of that, Neymar had a solid performance for a casual player whenever he queued with professional players and most notably knifed Vitality’s superstar ZywOo in a 2020 showmatch.

What Neymar could do to improve his CS2 rating is invite the FURIA players to carry him in some matches as he’s good friends with one of the organization’s owners Cris Guedes.

The only problem with that is that the FURIA players are currently living in Europe and Neymar moved to Saudi Arabia a couple of months ago to play for Al Hilal. This means the soccer star would get a high ping for playing in European servers with FalleN and crew.

