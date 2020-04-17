Nearly a week after buffing the Deagle’s jumpshot accuracy, Valve has nerfed it.

The Deagle’s accuracy jumping has been affected by a new weapon parameter Valve added today: Innaciracy jump apex. The developers have set the figure to 331.55, which very well may negate the buff it received on April 10.

Additionally, Valve has added an experimental one-vs-one warmup mode on Vertigo and Train, which can be accessed in the Wingman mode. Valve said it “may be added to other maps and Competitive Matchmaking in the future.”

The full details of the April 16 CS:GO update is below.

Gameplay and UI

Added one-vs-one warmup arenas when playing Wingman mode on Vertigo and Train.

Added a new weapon parameter “inaccuracy jump apex”, set to 331.55 for the Deagle.

Added ability to see crosshairs of observed players.

Added ability to copy crosshairs of other players (through the scoreboard).

Added ability to listen to music kit MVP anthem when inspecting music kits.

Music

Added the Masterminds Music Kit Box, available in regular and StatTrak™ variants, featuring 7 new music kits:

Austin Wintory, Bachram

Daniel Sadowski, Eye of the Dragon

Dren, Gunman Taco Truck

Matt Levine, Drifter

Sam Marshall, Bodacious

Tim Huling, Neo Noir

Tree Adams and Ben Bromfield, M.U.D.D. FORCE

Maps

Anubis

Fixed the prop draw distance at canal in front of A

Increased the bomb explosion radius from 400 to 450

Improved readability at A main and middle

Several clipping fixes

Fixed some missing prop faces

Improved navigation so bots now know how to drop down areas

Moved the spawn icons on the radar to the right coordinates

Fixed nav file issue

Chlorine

Visual rework of base textures to help visibility

Made B bombsite lights brighter

Removed floating displacement near CT spawn

Jungle

Added more loot crates in few regions of a map

Fixed some community bug reports (including flying ladder)

Updated minimap tablet texture

Added one extra house near Radio Tower region

Reworked wooden fences prop (removed holes)

Fixed collision mesh of solar battery model

Vertigo

Brightened i-beam textures

Replaced wooden fence on A site with metal version, decreasing wallbang damage

Lowered height of Bombsite B by 32 units

Tightened exit from T stairs

Removed “window” entrance from mid, replaced with a raised entrance near CT spawn

Flipped railings on stairs to B site, to allow jump up from sandbag position

Reworked B site layout and cover

Moved connector from B halls that went under mid, to further towards T spawn

Enabled B site in Wingman mode

Train

Moved pigeons that sometimes spawned near Ivy, no longer visible from CT side of ivy

Fixed not being able to walk off top of ladder on oil train

Brightened scaffolding by oil train

New collision model on dumpsters found around the map

Miscellaneous