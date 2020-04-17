Nearly a week after buffing the Deagle’s jumpshot accuracy, Valve has nerfed it.
The Deagle’s accuracy jumping has been affected by a new weapon parameter Valve added today: Innaciracy jump apex. The developers have set the figure to 331.55, which very well may negate the buff it received on April 10.
Additionally, Valve has added an experimental one-vs-one warmup mode on Vertigo and Train, which can be accessed in the Wingman mode. Valve said it “may be added to other maps and Competitive Matchmaking in the future.”
The full details of the April 16 CS:GO update is below.
Gameplay and UI
- Added one-vs-one warmup arenas when playing Wingman mode on Vertigo and Train.
- Added a new weapon parameter “inaccuracy jump apex”, set to 331.55 for the Deagle.
- Added ability to see crosshairs of observed players.
- Added ability to copy crosshairs of other players (through the scoreboard).
- Added ability to listen to music kit MVP anthem when inspecting music kits.
Music
Added the Masterminds Music Kit Box, available in regular and StatTrak™ variants, featuring 7 new music kits:
- Austin Wintory, Bachram
- Daniel Sadowski, Eye of the Dragon
- Dren, Gunman Taco Truck
- Matt Levine, Drifter
- Sam Marshall, Bodacious
- Tim Huling, Neo Noir
- Tree Adams and Ben Bromfield, M.U.D.D. FORCE
Maps
Anubis
- Fixed the prop draw distance at canal in front of A
- Increased the bomb explosion radius from 400 to 450
- Improved readability at A main and middle
- Several clipping fixes
- Fixed some missing prop faces
- Improved navigation so bots now know how to drop down areas
- Moved the spawn icons on the radar to the right coordinates
- Fixed nav file issue
Chlorine
- Visual rework of base textures to help visibility
- Made B bombsite lights brighter
- Removed floating displacement near CT spawn
Jungle
- Added more loot crates in few regions of a map
- Fixed some community bug reports (including flying ladder)
- Updated minimap tablet texture
- Added one extra house near Radio Tower region
- Reworked wooden fences prop (removed holes)
- Fixed collision mesh of solar battery model
Vertigo
- Brightened i-beam textures
- Replaced wooden fence on A site with metal version, decreasing wallbang damage
- Lowered height of Bombsite B by 32 units
- Tightened exit from T stairs
- Removed “window” entrance from mid, replaced with a raised entrance near CT spawn
- Flipped railings on stairs to B site, to allow jump up from sandbag position
- Reworked B site layout and cover
- Moved connector from B halls that went under mid, to further towards T spawn
- Enabled B site in Wingman mode
Train
- Moved pigeons that sometimes spawned near Ivy, no longer visible from CT side of ivy
- Fixed not being able to walk off top of ladder on oil train
- Brightened scaffolding by oil train
- New collision model on dumpsters found around the map
Miscellaneous
- Fixed agents sometimes not holding weapons on the end of match screens
- Fixed agents in Perfect World version sometimes vocalizing English radio commands
- The Events tab of the Watch menu will now also present online competitions