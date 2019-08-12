NEO, the oldest player at the StarLadder Berlin Major, is twice as old as oBo, the youngest

Filip “NEO” Kubski, FaZe Clan’s 32-year-old captain, is twice as old as Owen “oBo” Schlatter, Complexity’s 16-year-old prodigy. Both of them will play at the StarLadder Berlin Major this month.

NEO will be the oldest player at the tournament, while oBo will be the youngest to ever attend a CS:GO Major. He’ll be 16 years and 53 days old by the time the competition starts.

OBo started his professional career in June when he was about to turn 16. He played above all expectations at his first LAN tournament, the ECS season seven finals, which was his first major event. OBo was the highest-rated player on Complexity with a 1.17 rating after playing six maps.

NEO, on the other hand, is one of Counter-Strike’s legends. Part of the community considers him the best player to ever touch the game when combining his CS 1.6 and CS:GO career. He’s been a professional since 2001, two years before oBo was born.

Although he isn’t fragging too much in 2019, the Polish legend definitely won’t feel much pressure at the StarLadder Berlin Major, his 13th CS:GO Major. NEO even won one Major with his former team, Virtus Pro, at EMS Katowice in March 2014, beating the favored Ninjas in Pyjamas in the grand finals.

OBo will be the youngest player at the StarLadder Berlin Major by far. Mousesports David “frozen” Čerňanský will be the second-youngest player at 17 years and 36 days old when the tournament begins. Danylo “Zeus” Teslenko, Natus Vincere’s in-game leader, is another veteran who will turn 32 in October.

The StarLadder Berlin Major starts on Aug. 23. While oBo and frozen will play from the beginning of the event in the New Challengers Stage, NEO and Zeus will start in the New Legends Stage on Aug. 28.