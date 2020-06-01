Na’Vi win Gamers Without Borders $2 million charity CS:GO event

Na’Vi cleaned up the competition at Gamers Without Borders, winning the tournament and helping raise more than $2 million for various charities around the world.

A combination of show matches and a small playoff bracket featuring the best teams in the world led to an exciting weekend of CS:GO action, with Na’Vi taking down mousesports 3-2 in the finals.

The event, which is hosted by the Saudi Arabian Federation for Electronic and Intellectual Esports and produced by ESL, has already donated more than $8 million to partnered charities, like United Nations Children’s Fund, Direct Relief, and Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance. This has been accomplished through charity tournaments being hosted in multiple titles like Dota 2, Fortnite, and Rainbow Six Siege.

Six of the top CS:GO teams competed in the smaller playoff bracket, while Team Liquid and 100 Thieves played an additional show match to raise $250,000 for UNICEF and Direct Relief. The remaining teams all donated their share of the $1.75 million prize pool to a combination of the other available charities.

Na’Vi didn’t waste any time, announcing the team had decided to give its $750,000 prize entirely to UNICEF rather than splitting it up. Mouz followed that up with a $500,000 donation to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

GWB’s continued $10 million charity esports tournament initiative is almost complete, with more than $8 million donated in total. The final game being featured in the initiative is FIFA 20, which will feature eight elite FIFA players competing for a $1.5 million charity prize fund from June 5 to 7.