Na’Vi to release documentary about s1mple in August

Natus Vincere, the home of Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev, one of the best CS:GO players in the world, dropped a teaser today for an upcoming full-length documentary on the superstar that will be released for free on YouTube in the coming weeks.

This news comes exactly five years after the Ukrainian superstar joined Na’Vi. During this period, he’s played an integral part in the team’s 13 titles, which includes memorable LAN tournaments such as ESL One New York in October 2016, ESL One Cologne in July 2018, IEM Katowice in March 2020, and most recently, IEM Cologne in July 2021. S1mple has averaged a 1.30 rating in 948 maps played for Na’Vi, according to HLTV, and was elected the best player in the world in 2018 by the CS:GO website.

The first full-length documentary about @s1mpleO is dropping on our YouTube channel this August!



Watch for free because we're planning to sell the next part to @netflix. And it requires a paid subscription.



Watch for free because we're planning to sell the next part to Netflix. And it requires a paid subscription.

Curiously enough, Na’Vi told its fans to watch it for free because the organization is “planning to sell the next part to Netflix,” one of the world’s most popular streaming services that requires a paid subscription.

The teaser shows one of s1mple’s teammates, Ilya “Perfecto” Zalutskiy, saying that it’s better to play with the superstar than against him. The short clip also features Ninjas in Pyjamas’ AWPer Nicolai “device” Reedtz, Spencer “Hiko” Martin, who was one of s1mple’s teammates on Team Liquid, and the esports pundit Duncan “Thorin” Shields.

It’s unknown when Na’Vi will release the first part of this documentary, but it’ll be available on the org’s YouTube channel.