NAVI, G2, and Liquid all in same pool at BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2022

BLAST has drawn the groups for its BLAST Premier Fall Groups tournament, the first S-tier CS:GO event after the summer player break. The 12 teams have been split into three groups of four each.

Group B is arguably the most entertaining since it features Natus Vincere, G2, Team Liquid, and Complexity. Vitality, Ninjas in Pyjamas, Astralis, and OG form Group A, while FaZe Clan, Heroic, BIG, and Evil Geniuses have been put in Group C.

This $177,500 CS:GO tournament will see some of the best teams in the world compete in a best-of-one double-elimination group before the action moves to a gauntlet-style best-of-three elimination stage.

The winner of each group will await in the final games of three gauntlet brackets, while the runners-up of each group enter in the second round of the gauntlet. The third-place and last-place teams of all groups will compete in the first round of the gauntlet stage.

The top six teams from the BLAST Premier Fall Groups will advance to the BLAST Premier Fall Final in November, while the bottom six will be relegated to the Showdown in October, where they’ll play against 10 other teams for one spot in the Fall Final.

The BLAST Premier Fall Groups will allow CS:GO fans to have a first glance at the new rosters G2, Vitality, EG, and Complexity have built for the remainder of the 2022 season, while also broadcasting the matches of the two best teams in the world at the moment, FaZe and NAVI.

The tournament will run from Aug. 19 to 28 in an offline environment yet to be announced. Here are the opening matches for each of the groups at BLAST Premier Fall Groups.

Group A (Aug. 19)

6am CT: Vitality vs. OG

7am CT: NiP vs. Astralis

Group B (Aug. 20)

6am CT: NAVI vs. Complexity

7am CT: G2 vs. Liquid

Group C (Aug. 21)