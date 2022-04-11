NAVI, FaZe, G2, and 7 other teams invited to IEM Dallas

The invites for IEM Dallas have been revealed. Ten top teams in Counter-Strike from all over the globe, who will visit Texas in June, have been made known, with six more places being up for grabs via closed qualifiers.

Among the invites for IEM Dallas, you’ll find top squads in CS:GO like FaZe Clan, the winners of the last two important tournaments in the ecosystem, IEM Katowice 2022 and ESL Pro League season 15. They’ll be joined by defending Major champions Natus Vincere, as well as the runners-up of the PGL Stockholm Major and this year’s Katowice event, G2 Esports.

Not all of the invited teams will be from Europe, however. FURIA Esports are, as of now, the only representative of the Americas, while Players are so far the only side from the CIS region. The latter team must play under a neutral banner since Gambit Esports, the organization they’re signed to, has been banned from appearing in ESL events following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The full list of invites is as follows:

NAVI

FaZe Clan

Astralis

G2 Esports

Ninjas in Pyjamas

Players

Team Vitality

ENCE

Heroic

FURIA Esports

Two more European and North American teams will claim their spots at IEM Dallas through qualifiers. One South American and Oceanic representative will be decided in the same way.

IEM Dallas is scheduled to begin on May 30 and will conclude on June 5. The tournament is set to take place at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, where teams will battle for the lion’s share of the $250,000 prize pool.