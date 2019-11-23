Mousesports and MIBR advance to CS:GO Asia Championships semifinals

Mousesports and MIBR are moving on to the CS:GO Asia Championships semifinals after eliminating Evil Geniuses and AVANGAR, the two highest-ranked teams in the tournament, during the quarterfinals today.

Mousesports aren’t playing so well in the second part of the Counter-Strike season, but they showed up in great form today to beat EG by 2-0. MIBR, on the other hand, pulled an insane comeback on map two to defeat AVANGAR 2-1.

mousesports on Twitter SEMIFINALS! 🔥 Impressive performance by the boys in Shanghai, as we defeat @EvilGeniuses 2-0 on Overpass & Nuke. Semis vs TyLoo tomorrow! #ReadyWillingAble #CAC2019 https://t.co/MwVSX7vkzz

Mousesports dominated EG on the North Americans’ map pick, Overpass, and won by 16-10. EG was looking better on Nuke, but mousesports regained control on their CT-side to win the map 16-13.

The 17-year-old David “frozen” Čerňanský top-fragged with 53 kills between Overpass and Nuke. Vincent “Brehze” Cayonte, one of the best players in 2019, had a rough series and finished with only 31 kills. The North American leaves Shangai with a 0.91 rating, his worst on LAN tournaments since DreamHack Masters Stockholm in September 2018.

frozen – 1vs2 clutch (T – pre-plant situation) to set mousesports on map point Clip of PGL Playing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive – Clipped by cshighlights

MIBR and AVANGAR played earlier and the Brazilians had to give everything to take the series after falling behind on Train, the second map of the game. Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo and crew had an impeccable second half and won train by 16-12. The last map of the series, Dust II, went to overtime and MIBR took it 19-15.

The entry-fragger Epitacio “TACO” de Melo had one of his best showings of the year and finished with 62 frags, the most on MIBR’s side. AVANGAR were eliminated despite Alexey “qikert” Golubev and Dzami “Jame” Ali’s 134 frags combined.

China hasn’t been great to EG; they also underperformed at IEM Beijing earlier in the month. The second-best team in the world will remain a ways away from Astralis in HLTV’s world rankings after CS:GO Asia Championships has ended.

MIBR will play against ENCE in the semifinals today at 11pm CT and mousesports will face TYLOO later at 2am CT.