MIBR upset FaZe in their first match against coldzera

MIBR and Marcelo “coldzera” David have faced each other for the first time today since the star player signed with FaZe Clan in September. The Brazilians took the best of it for the ESL Pro League season 10 finals’ group A opening round.

Although FaZe started off the game better, MIBR defeated them on Mirage 16-12. The veterans Fernando “fer” Alvarenga and Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo were the top-fraggers with 25 and 24 kills respectively. Ironically, coldzera was the bottom-fragger for FaZe and finished with only 13 kills, way below his standards.

FalleN pulls off the retake with a 3k Clip of ESL_CSGO Playing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive – Clipped by The_Real_Zenith

We could see in their faces that both teams wanted this win, and both teams made some crazy plays, especially Nikola “NiKo” Kovac, who had three triple-kills in the first 10 rounds. FalleN, however, said in the post-match interview that they have massive respect for coldzera and there is no bad blood between them, although both sides fired shots when the transfer happened.

MIBR players went to social media a couple of times to say that the team was happy briefly after coldzera was benched in July. But it was coldzera that smiled first when he won his first trophy with FaZe at BLAST Pro Series Copenhagen in November. MIBR, on the other hand, hasn’t won a big tournament in the last two years.

The Brazilians will face Natus Vincere next for the group A upper bracket semifinal at 8:45am CT. FaZe will play an elimination game later against TYLOO at 10am CT.