MIBR is reportedly targeting meyern to replace LUCAS1

After yet another CS:GO season of mixed results, MIBR is once more considering a roster change. The organization is targeting Ignacio “meyern” Meyer from Sharks to replace Lucas “LUCAS1” Teles, according to a report from HLTV.

The two organizations are reportedly in talks because MIBR already wants meyern to play the team’s last event of 2019, cs_summit five on Dec. 12. Both teams are currently playing in Odense, Denmark at the ESL Pro League Season 10 finals.

LUCAS1 replaced João “felps” Vasconcellos on MIBR in June 2019. The 24-year-old initially played well but his form slowly worsened through the season. Meyern, on the other hand, has been the best player for Sharks since the organization signed him in August.

Although the 17-year-old would bring firepower to MIBR’s roster, there are doubts if the Argentinian would adapt to the squad. MIBR has repeatedly failed when it comes to renewing its squad, and a lot of talented players ended up not working so well in the roster: felps, Ricardo “boltz” Prass, Jake “Stewie2K” Yip, Tarik Celik, and now LUCAS1.

Meyern may play his last match with Sharks tomorrow at the EPL Season 10 finals if this deal goes through. Sharks are set to face Renegades in an elimination series at 5am CT.

The same can be said of LUCAS1 since MIBR will also play an elimination game against either Fnatic or Heroic tomorrow at 12:10pm CT.