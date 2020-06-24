MAD Lions reportedly bench Bubzkji

MAD Lions, the second-best Danish CS:GO team, has benched one of its best players, Lucas “Bubzkji” Andersen, according to a report by French website 1pv.fr.

This report comes just after MAD Lions failed to qualify for cs_summit six Europe, which will be the second Regional Major Ranking (RMR) tournament for the ESL One Rio Major in November. The Danes lost to PACT, a Polish team outside of HLTV’s top-30 world rankings.

This loss puts MAD Lions in a difficult situation to qualify for the only CS:GO Major of 2020. They didn’t attend the first RMR tournament, the ESL One Road to Rio Europe, so they’ll have to give it their all at the third and final RMR event that will take place after the player break.

Bubzkji has statistically been the best player on MAD Lions over the last three months since the Danes replaced Nicolai “HUNDEN” Petersen with Asger “⁠AcilioN⁠” Larsen. Bubzkji bolsters a 1.17 average rating in the last three months, according to HLTV’s statistics.

The 21-year-old helped MAD Lions win Flashpoint season one in April, where they beat MIBR in the grand finals. The reason for Bubzkji’s reported benching is unknown, but it’s clearly not due to his performance.

MAD Lions don’t have any events scheduled for the upcoming weeks since they won’t play at cs_summit six. The Danish team will return to the server after the player break, where CS:GO fans will see if Bubzkji is in or out of the starting lineup.