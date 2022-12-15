M4A4 or M4A1-S? FaZe rain has the answer to this burning CS:GO question

The latest major update for CS:GO has players once again debating which gun is better: the M4A1 or the M4A1-S. And FaZe’s Håvard “rain” Nygaard finally has the answer.

In an interview with HLTV on Dec 14, rain said both weapons are now balanced following the patch and their usage should be determined on the map played.

The Norwegian player explained that he uses M4A1-S on maps like Nuke, which has long-range combat, and switches to M4A4 on maps such as Ancient, which involves lots of close-quarter duels. “I’m trying to use it depending on the map,” he said.

Rain added that their usage is “going to stay” map-dependent. “I think it’s very balanced now in terms of which one is actually better. I think the A1-S has its good sides and the A4 has its good sides, it’s very good at the moment,” he said.

CS:GO’s Nov. 18 update saw a few significant changes to weapons. The devs nerfed the M4A1-S after changing its long-range accuracy. While the weapon has typically been the pro’s go-to choice, the M4A4 could be about to make a comeback.