M0NESY shows how to make CS2 run smoother with one simple trick

The young pro has the answer to your troubles.

Despite its full release on Sept. 27, performance issues are still running rampant in Counter-Strike 2, with many players complaining about fps drops and poor optimization. That said, some players have found ways to run the game smoother—including m0NESY

In an Oct. 10 stream, Russian pro m0NESY revealed one simple trick you can use to make CS2 run “much smoother.” The trick involves heading into the task manager and unboxing a setting.

When you’re in the game, right-click on CS2 in the task manager and go into properties. There, head for Compatibility and uncheck the “Disable fullscreen optimizations” option. Once this is disabled, CS2 should play much better, according to m0NESY.

m0NESY shows how to make your CS2 feel smoother pic.twitter.com/2Ey9rlxqW9 — NarT (@NartOutHere) October 10, 2023

This is one of many customized adjustments players can make to improve their CS2 performance. It feels like every day someone posts another cheeky tweak that fixes the game in one way or another.

Listen to the young pro’s advice. Photo by Stephanie Lindgren via BLAST

Despite the ever-growing list of issues in the game, it seems Valve is hard at work to fix them. For the past couple of days, the developers have released a new patch almost daily, and we’re hopeful the game will eventually be fully playable. CS:GO faced the same issues at launch and it took months if not years to polish it to perfection.

About the author