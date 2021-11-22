LOMME joins Astralis as CS:GO analyst

Astralis has added former professional player Frederik “LOMME” Nielsen as an analyst for its CS:GO roster.

The 28-year-old will be working alongside the veteran Alexander “ave” Holdt, who was appointed as the new head coach earlier this month, together with the additions of Benjamin “blameF” Bremer and Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke. LOMME was working as an analyst for ENCE since May 2021, following a one-year stint as Heroic’s coach.

“We’re in the process of upgrading our organization surrounding the Counter-Strike team, and one of the ways we’re doing this is bringing in LOMME,” Astralis’ director of sports Kasper Hvidt said in the announcement. “Frederik brings immense tactical knowledge, strategic insight, and an impressive ability to convey his information in an easily understandable manner.”

This is the fourth change in Astralis’ camp after the team failed to make it into the playoffs of PGL Stockholm Major. The Danish team has replaced long-time riflers dupreeh and Magisk, and head coach Danny “zonic” Sørensen earlier this month. The trio will reportedly join Vitality when their contracts end at the end of 2021.

LOMME said that joining Astralis is what almost every Danish involved in CS:GO dreams of. “It will be fantastic to work alongside so many talented players and staff, most of whom I have worked with previously at different times in my career,” the 28-year-old added.

The new Astralis lineup will officially debut this week at the $425,000 BLAST Premier Fall Final, which will run from Nov. 24 to 28 in Copenhagen, Denmark.