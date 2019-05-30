Liquid, FaZe, ENCE, and FURIA advance to DreamHack Masters Dallas playoffs

Four teams haven’t lost a single game yet at the latest major CS:GO event.



Liquid, FaZe, ENCE, and FURIA are the top dogs so far at DreamHack Masters Dallas.



Liquid and FaZe will meet in the Group A upper bracket final. The winner will advance to the semifinals of the event, while the loser has to play in the quarterfinals.



The North Americans had an easy game in the first round against Lucid Dream, the unknown Thailandese team, and won 16-7. Liquid then played against North, a much better team, but still won 2-0 after two tough maps. Jonathan “ELiGE” Jablonowski compiled 45 kills in the series.



FaZe are playing their first LAN tournament with Filip “NEO” Kubski, who’s taken over the in-game leader role. They didn’t have any trouble beating Windigo in the first round thanks to Olof “olofmeister” Kajbjer, who went nuclear with 26 kills.



The international squad met NiP in the second round and absolutely dismantled them in two maps. NiP didn’t have a chance with Faruk Pita, their coach, playing instead of Dennis Edman, who hasn’t been able travel to the United States.



In Group B, ENCE had a smooth game against the Argentinians of Isurus, winning 16-4. They dropped a map to G2 in the following round but claimed the series with a 2-1 victory. Kenny “kennyS” Schrub, the French squad’s star, probably made the best play of the tournament so far when he showed off his great reflexes and composure while sitting on a Molotov.



DreamHack Counter-Strike on Twitter OH YEAH HE’S BACK! GOD-LIKE by @G2KennyS! ⚡⚡⚡ 📺 https://t.co/zPOizAWmCR #DHMasters https://t.co/646M4ptNDZ

FURIA, on the other hand, have played great Counter-Strike since their first game. The Brazilians upset NRG in the first round with a 16-7 win. FURIA didn’t let nerves get in their way against Fnatic, one of the most experienced rosters in CS:GO, either. Everybody on the squad showed up and helped defeat the Swedes 2-0. Although FURIA almost dropped the ball on Nuke, they played a perfect tactical T-side and went into the second half with an 11-4 advantage.



Liquid and FaZe are set to play the decisive match of the Group A’s upper bracket today at 3:40pm CT. ENCE vs. FURIA will follow at 7:20pm CT. The winners of those games will move directly into the semifinals of DreamHack Masters Dallas.

