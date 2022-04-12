Liquid and Evil Geniuses bounce back to a 2-1 record in Americas RMR

The North American representatives are now one win away from qualifying for the Major.

After a disappointing start to the Americas RMR for the PGL Antwerp Major, which saw Evil Geniuses and Team Liquid begin the qualifying tournament with losses, the two North American teams have bagged two wins each and are now sitting on a promising 2-1 record.

The squads started their comeback after a horrendous start to the qualifiers. In the 0-1 bracket, Liquid obliterated TeamOne with a 16:3 scoreline, while Evil Geniuses took care of 9z similarly by defeating them 16:5. Today, the former NA side crushed paiN Gaming 16:1, while EG confidently beat 00Nation 16:9.

Liquid 16 – 1 paiN Gaming.



Liquid getting back on track with an incredible performance. GG nitr0 and the squad! pic.twitter.com/t8pTJK5TpT — PGL (@pglesports) April 12, 2022

Both teams are now 2-1 and await their opponents in the next round of the bracket. The qualifying tournament has a Swiss format, meaning that Liquid and EG can face each other for a spot in the upcoming Belgian Major. The series for the spot, in contrast to previous matches, will be played in a best-of-three format.

Six squads overall from Americas RMR will qualify for the PGL Antwerp Major. The three sides that will finish with a 3-2 record will then go through the sixth-eighth place decider, which will determine the last representative of the Americas region in the May tournament.

Today, CS:GO fans will know the first two squads that qualify for the Major in the Americas RMR. Two series are scheduled to undergo today, with the winners going 3-0 and claiming a spot for themselves. Imperial will face MIBR in one of them, while the other series will see North American team Complexity go against FURIA.

All the matches will be streamed on PGL’s Twitch channels.