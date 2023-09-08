Leavers are running rampant in CS2 and the community is calling for change

CS2 has been inundated with match-leavers, and it seems to be becoming one of the beta’s more prevalent issues. They’re not vying for Valve to step in and take action.

Players have suggested harsher penalties for those who abandon matchmaking games on multiple occasions. Some players even put forward the potential of removing frequent leavers’ beta access permanently.

CS2 players rallied to convince Valve to turn the punishment dial up a notch via a Sept. 8 Reddit post. But with bugs presenting themselves daily in CS2, this problem could be the least of Valve’s concerns.

Currently, the beta follows the same punishment system in place that CS:GO endorsed. Players can be temporarily banned anywhere from 30 minutes to seven days.

CS2 players say leavers are “extremely prevalent (when) compared to CS:GO,” with one player claiming they’d had someone abandon in 18 out of 20 competitive matches.

No one has any idea how long the beta will go for, let alone whether we’ll have to go back to CS:GO before CS2’s full release. This led players to suggest that repeat offenders have their access removed entirely and have them out of the beta until its full version is unveiled.

The only issue with this idea is that CS2 has been crashing for some players. With CS2 only being in beta, glitches and other problems are bound to appear more often.

This could lead to players being banned for extended periods of time for things that aren’t their fault. With bugs springing out of the woodwork frequently, Valve likely has its mind set on other problems.

The CS2 devs have kept a close eye on community critiques, and have been updating the beta almost daily as a result. We’ll have to wait to see if Valve takes this feedback on board

