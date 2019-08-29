Lazarus releases its male CS:GO team

North American esports organization Lazarus has released its male CS:GO roster after just five months in order to focus on other priorities. The Russian Lazarus female lineup will continue to represent the organization, however.

The Braxton “swag” Pierce-led roster has been a consistent performer online due to the North American talent that the team possesses. They finished first in the ESL Pro League season nine Americas: NA Relegation tournament on Aug. 18 to keep their spot in the 10th season of the ESL Pro League, beating Singularity and INTZ Esports.

Lazarus on Twitter We thank our CS:GO Mens team and wish them the best of luck with their future endeavors.

This lineup won lower-tier online events, such as the WINNERS League season two: North America Invite Division. Lazarus’ former roster reached great heights for a team that competed at a low level compared to some of the top squads in North America.

Since Lazarus are in the NA division of ESL Pro League season 10, the spot will now be given to the players so they can represent a new organization. Before Lazarus signed the team, the roster played under the orgless “Swole Patrol” name.

There was controversy during the Americas Minor for the StarLadder Berlin Major when Lazarus’ spot was forfeited to Luminosity due to roster issues. The team lost Tyson “TenZ” Ngo to Cloud9 and Pujan “FNS” Mehta, forcing the organization to withdraw from the competition.

The former Lazarus players will have their toughest test yet in the upcoming ESL Pro League season 10 where they’ll play against Team Liquid, Cloud9, FURIA, and MIBR.