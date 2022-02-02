Kyojin’s settings, crosshair, and viewmodel for CS:GO

Jayson “Kyojin” Nguyen Van is a professional CS:GO player from France. Despite making his debut into the professional scene well after his wunderkind ages, he has shown an impressive level of growth over the years.

After spending years in various teams, Kyojin landed himself a spot on Team Vitality, one of the most well-known teams in the European region. Though his stint with the squad was short-lived as he became inactive at the start of 2022, Kyojin helped the team win a couple of trophies while also securing top-three finishes.

If you like Kyojin’s style as a player and would like to emulate his gameplay, starting with his settings is a sensible idea. Most professional players spend hours perfecting their settings layout, but it doesn’t mean that they can’t be improved.

Here’s Kyojin’s CS:GO settings.

Kyojin’s mouse settings

Most professional CS:GO players keep their sensitivity settings at lower values. This improves their overall tracking, making their aim more stable.

Pros like Kyojin usually make up for their low sensitivity settings with large mouse pads. With more room under your mouse, you’ll have that additional space to move your mouse to perform sharp camera movements.

DPI 400 Sensitivity 2.00 eDPI 800 Polling Rate 1000 Hz Zoom Sensitivity 1.00 Mouse Acceleration Off Windows Sensitivity 6 Raw Input On Vaxee Outset AX

Kyojin’s video settings

CS:GO is one of the more lightweight games available when it comes to its system requirements. It generally runs well, even on older platforms, and players with high-end PCs can play the game with high settings while still retaining high frame rates.

Kyojin prefers playing CS:GO with high visual settings. But he makes up for the performance loss by lowering his resolution. If you struggle to maintain smooth frame rates after applying Kyojin’s settings, you should lower some of the video settings.

Resolution 1280 x 960 Aspect Ratio 4:3 Refresh Rate 240 Hz Scaling Mode Stretched Color Mode Computer Monitor Brightness 120 percent Display Mode Fullscreen Laptop Power Savings Disabled Global Shadow Quality High Model / Texture Detail Low Texture Streaming Enabled Effect Detail High Shader Detail High Boost Player Contrast Enabled Multi-core Rendering Enabled Multi-sampling Anti-Aliasing Mode 2x MSAA FXAA Anti-Aliasing Disabled Texture Filtering Mode Anisotropic 2x Wait for Vertical Sync Disabled Motion Blur Disabled Triple-Monitor Mode Disabled Use Uber Shaders Enabled NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 TI

Kyojin’s crosshair settings

Screengrab via Valve

You’ll need to copy and paste Kyojin’s crosshair configurations into CS:GO‘s in-game console to be able to use it. After pasting and pressing enter, your crosshair will change to Kyojin’s and you can adjust it further through the settings.

If you can’t get Kyojin’s crosshair to stick, you may need to paste the code below in your “config.cfg.” Doing so will reapply his crosshair setting every time you launch CS:GO.

cl_crosshair_drawoutline 1; cl_crosshair_outlinethickness 0.5; cl_crosshair_sniper_width 1; cl_crosshairalpha 255; cl_crosshaircolor 0; cl_crosshaircolor_b 255; cl_crosshaircolor_g 255; cl_crosshaircolor_r 255; cl_crosshairdot 0; cl_crosshairgap -3; cl_crosshairsize 2; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairthickness 0;

Kyojin’s viewmodel settings

Viewmodel configurations allow players to adjust where their gun sits on their screen. Moving your gun to the sides of your screen allows you to have more free space in the middle of your screen.

Like crosshair settings, you’ll also need to paste the following commands into the in-game console, config, or autoexec file to apply them.

viewmodel_fov 68; viewmodel_offset_x 2; viewmodel_offset_y 2; viewmodel_offset_z -1; viewmodel_presetpos 0; cl_viewmodel_shift_left_amt 1.5; cl_viewmodel_shift_right_amt 0.75; viewmodel_recoil 0; cl_righthand 1;

Kyojin’s bobbing settings

cl_bob_lower_amt 5; cl_bobamt_lat 0.1; cl_bobamt_vert 0.1; cl_bobcycle 0.98;

Kyojin’s launch options