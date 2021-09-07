KRiMZ CS:GO settings and crosshair

Freddy “KRiMZ” Johansson is one of the most clutch CS:GO players on the planet, specializing as a rifler for Fnatic.
In the more than five years that he has played for the team, KRiMZ has racked up numerous first place finishes in S-tier tournaments, including most recently DreamHack Masters Malmö in 2019.
HLTV has ranked him among the top 20 players in the world five times in the past seven years, and he is among the top 20 winningest players in the history of the game in terms of prize money, according to esportsearnings.com.
Emulating the Swedish 27-year-old’s settings will leave you no excuses when it comes to fragging out in your games. By taking his crosshair and video settings into account, there’s a high likelihood that you’ll be setting yourself up for success. Here are KRiMZ’s mouse and crosshair settings.
KRiMZ mouse settings
|DPI
|400
|In-Game Sens
|1.40
|eDPI
|560
|Polling Rate
|1000
|Zoom Sens
|1.00
|Mouse Acceleration
|Off
|Windows Sens
|6
|Raw Input
|On
KRiMZ video settings
|Resolution
|1280×960
|Aspect Ratio
|4×3
|Refresh Rate
|240Hz
|Scaling Mode
|Stretched
|Color Mode
|Computer Monitor
|Brightness
|100%
|Display Mode
|Fullscreen
|Laptop Power Savings
|Disabled
|Global Shadow Quality
|Very Low
|Model / Texture Detail
|Low
|Texture Streaming
|Disabled
|Effect Detail
|Low
|Shader Detail
|Low
|Boost Player Contrast
|Enabled
|Multi-core Rendering
|Enabled
|Multi-sampling Anti-Aliasing Mode
|None
|FXAA Anti-Aliasing
|Disabled
|Texture Filtering Mode
|Bilinear
|Wait for Vertical Sync
|Disabled
|Motion Blur
|Disabled
|Triple-Monitor Mode
|Disabled
|Use Uber Shaders
|Enabled
KRiMZ crosshair settings
- cl_crosshaircolor 4; cl_crosshairdot 1; cl_crosshairgap -3; cl_crosshairsize 1; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairalpha 250; cl_crosshairusealpha 1; cl_crosshairthickness 0; cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0; cl_crosshair_sniper_width 1; cl_crosshaircolor_r -1000; cl_crosshaircolor_g 0; cl_crosshaircolor_b -1000;