KRiMZ CS:GO settings and crosshair

One of the best to play the game.

Photo via DreamHack

Freddy “KRiMZ” Johansson is one of the most clutch CS:GO players on the planet, specializing as a rifler for Fnatic.

In the more than five years that he has played for the team, KRiMZ has racked up numerous first place finishes in S-tier tournaments, including most recently DreamHack Masters Malmö in 2019.

HLTV has ranked him among the top 20 players in the world five times in the past seven years, and he is among the top 20 winningest players in the history of the game in terms of prize money, according to esportsearnings.com.

Emulating the Swedish 27-year-old’s settings will leave you no excuses when it comes to fragging out in your games. By taking his crosshair and video settings into account, there’s a high likelihood that you’ll be setting yourself up for success. Here are KRiMZ’s mouse and crosshair settings.

KRiMZ mouse settings

DPI400In-Game Sens1.40
eDPI560Polling Rate1000
Zoom Sens1.00Mouse AccelerationOff
Windows Sens6Raw InputOn

KRiMZ video settings

Resolution1280×960Aspect Ratio4×3
Refresh Rate240HzScaling ModeStretched
Color ModeComputer MonitorBrightness100%
Display ModeFullscreenLaptop Power SavingsDisabled
Global Shadow QualityVery LowModel / Texture DetailLow
Texture StreamingDisabledEffect DetailLow
Shader DetailLowBoost Player ContrastEnabled
Multi-core RenderingEnabledMulti-sampling Anti-Aliasing ModeNone
FXAA Anti-AliasingDisabledTexture Filtering ModeBilinear
Wait for Vertical SyncDisabledMotion BlurDisabled
Triple-Monitor ModeDisabledUse Uber ShadersEnabled

KRiMZ crosshair settings

  • cl_crosshaircolor 4; cl_crosshairdot 1; cl_crosshairgap -3; cl_crosshairsize 1; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairalpha 250; cl_crosshairusealpha 1; cl_crosshairthickness 0; cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0; cl_crosshair_sniper_width 1; cl_crosshaircolor_r -1000; cl_crosshaircolor_g 0; cl_crosshaircolor_b -1000;