KRiMZ CS:GO settings and crosshair

One of the best to play the game.

Freddy “KRiMZ” Johansson is one of the most clutch CS:GO players on the planet, specializing as a rifler for Fnatic.

In the more than five years that he has played for the team, KRiMZ has racked up numerous first place finishes in S-tier tournaments, including most recently DreamHack Masters Malmö in 2019.

HLTV has ranked him among the top 20 players in the world five times in the past seven years, and he is among the top 20 winningest players in the history of the game in terms of prize money, according to esportsearnings.com.

Emulating the Swedish 27-year-old’s settings will leave you no excuses when it comes to fragging out in your games. By taking his crosshair and video settings into account, there’s a high likelihood that you’ll be setting yourself up for success. Here are KRiMZ’s mouse and crosshair settings.

KRiMZ mouse settings

DPI 400 In-Game Sens 1.40 eDPI 560 Polling Rate 1000 Zoom Sens 1.00 Mouse Acceleration Off Windows Sens 6 Raw Input On

KRiMZ video settings

Resolution 1280×960 Aspect Ratio 4×3 Refresh Rate 240Hz Scaling Mode Stretched Color Mode Computer Monitor Brightness 100% Display Mode Fullscreen Laptop Power Savings Disabled Global Shadow Quality Very Low Model / Texture Detail Low Texture Streaming Disabled Effect Detail Low Shader Detail Low Boost Player Contrast Enabled Multi-core Rendering Enabled Multi-sampling Anti-Aliasing Mode None FXAA Anti-Aliasing Disabled Texture Filtering Mode Bilinear Wait for Vertical Sync Disabled Motion Blur Disabled Triple-Monitor Mode Disabled Use Uber Shaders Enabled

KRiMZ crosshair settings