Karrigan says FaZe need ‘5 percent more of everything’ to do better in this CS:GO season

FaZe Clan, the winners of S-tier CS:GO tournaments such as the PGL Antwerp Major, IEM Katowice, ESL Pro League season 15, and IEM Cologne earlier this year, have not been playing up to their own standards since the second half of the 2022 season began in August after the player break.

The international superteam led by Finn “karrigan” Andersen showed some worrying signs in the ESL Pro League season 16 playoffs last week. They narrowly picked up a victory against Complexity and were almost 0-2’d in the round of 12 only to be dismantled by Cloud9 in the quarterfinals.

FaZe had little time to reset because of the IEM Rio Major Europe Regional Major Ranking (RMR) tournament. And although they’re currently 2-0 in the competition and one win away from securing a spot in the Brazilian Major, they have not impressed thus far. Karrigan and crew only beat GamerLegion after four overtimes in the opening round and took down Fnatic in a nail-biter today in the 1-0 pool match only because Helvijs “broky” Saukants went nuclear.

For FaZe to get better this season, karrigan thinks they need to improve a bit in every aspect of CS:GO.

“I think our main problem so far this season, the last one and a half months, is that we basically need five percent more of everything,” the Danish in-game leader said in an interview with HLTV. “Five percent team play is lacking, five percent individual level, and also how we react and maybe also some confidence.”

Now that FaZe have overcome two difficult best-of-one games in the Europe RMR A, fans will get to see if they play better in best-of-three games, which is how advancement or elimination games will be played. FaZe will face another underdog in the form of Sprout tomorrow at 6:30am CT and the pressure is on them to win the game and qualify for the IEM Rio Major.