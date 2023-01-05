Karrigan praises underrated Major winner for being one of the best CSGO players of 2022

FaZe Clan’s in-game leader, Finn “karrigan” Andersen, had nothing but praise today for one of the best players in CS:GO in 2022.

The Dane applauded his teammate, Håvard “rain” Nygaard, for his 13th spot in HLTV’s Top 20 of 2022 Ranking. That year, rain returned to the list after a three-year hiatus.

Super happy to see @FaZe_rainCS back in top20 of the year, the amount of work he put in this year was insane. Always doing what’s best for the team and always being super calm in high pressure moments, well deserved ❤️ — karrigan (@karriganCSGO) January 5, 2023

Karrigan praised rain’s input, claiming the Norwegian is “always doing what’s best for the team and always being super calm in high pressure moments.”

Statistically, rain didn’t have a great year, since he recorded a 1.09 Rating, 1.16 Impact, 0.68 deaths per round, and 79.2 average damage per round, according to HLTV. Still, his playstyle often depended on his sacrifices, especially on the T side, which allowed the rest of his team to shine and close the rounds—a huge part of why many see him as the most underrated player in FaZe’s ranks.

Still, he shone when it mattered the most, The 28-year-old received HLTV’s MVP Award for FaZe’s championship run at the PGL CS:GO Antwerp Major, which was the players’ first Major win in history. There, he boasted eye-watering stats, recording a 1.24 rating, 1.47 impact, and 87.9 average damage per round, making the MVP award more than deserved.

So far, rain is the only FaZe player recognized during this year’s top 20 players, though, there are still top 12 spots to unveil. With their incredible form in the first half of the year, it’s almost certain that we’ll see at least one more FaZe individual in the remaining places, with the most likely being Helvijs “broky” Saukants.