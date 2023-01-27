Jks lands a bizarre wallbang on s1mple at BLAST Spring Groups

Nuke is a CS:GO map known for having a few incredible wallbang spots, and yesterday, during BLAST Premier: Spring Groups 2023, Justin “jks” Savage hit a pretty brilliant one on Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev.

The Australian caught his enemy as he was trying to escape the bomb blast through the lobby. At that time, jks was sitting in Control, and was aware of s1mple’s effort to get out alive. Luckily for G2 Esports, their player caught him through the wall between Trophy and Lobby with M4A4.

The kill didn’t help G2 win the round, since the bomb was already a few seconds from going off. Still, every bit of economic damage is helpful in CS:GO, and in this case, it was no different.

After the play, jks and s1mple had a simple exchange of words, or rather, emotes, in the game’s chat. Once the new round began, s1mple wrote a happy “;D” emote in all chat and was met with the same response from jks. So, it turns out the Ukrainian was as shocked as the viewers to see this play happen in a professional game.

In the end, G2 closed the series with a 2-0 score after winning Inferno and Nuke with 16-6 and 16-10 results, respectively. This victory saw them book a spot at the BLAST Premier: Spring Finals 2023.