Intel Grand Slam temporarily suspended due to lack of international competition

The best team can't be found online, according to ESL.

The $1 million Intel Grand Slam CS:GO circuit has been temporarily suspended because international competition has halted amid the COVID-19 global pandemic, ESL announced today.

Since teams are being forced to play in regional competitions online, ESL said it will not reward teams with the Intel Grand Slam since they are not performing on the international stage against one another. ESL reiterated that the Intel Grand Slam prize is to be given to the “world’s most dominant team,” which cannot be achieved from regional play.

Intel Grand Slam update: tournaments with winners in multiple divisions will not count towards completing the prize.



“Tournaments with multiple winners in multiple divisions do not point to the world’s best team with enough clarity,” ESL said in a statement.

Therefore, the standings are:

Natus Vincere (IEM Katowice 2020) – One trophy, nine chances remaining

Mousesports (ESL Pro League S10 Finals) – One trophy, eight chances remaining

Astralis (IEM Beijing 2019) – One trophy, seven chances remaining

Fnatic (DreamHack Masters Malmö 2019) – One trophy, six chances remaining

Evil Geniuses (ESL One New York 2019) – One trophy, five chances remaining

Team Liquid (IEM Chicago 2019) – One trophy, four chances remaining

The Grand Slam can be won by two methods. The first being that one team manages to win four ESL Pro Tour Masters tournaments inside 10 events if it includes a Masters event, like ESL One Cologne or a Major, for example. A team can also win by securing first place at six Masters tournaments.

The only two teams to have won the Intel Grand Slam so far are Astralis, arguably the best team in the world, and Team Liquid, the best team in North America.