Imperial send Liquid to 0-2 pool at PGL Antwerp Major, EliGE and crew one loss away from being eliminated

Major winners Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo, Fernando “fer” Alvarenga, and Lincoln “fnx” Lau have claimed their first victory at the PGL Antwerp Major at the expense of Team Liquid, who are set to face elimination tomorrow.

Imperial and Liquid met in the second round of the Challengers Stage’s Swiss system following losses to Team Spirit and G2, respectively, in their openers. The expectations were high for both CS:GO teams, Imperial because they’re the most beloved Brazilian squad and Liquid because they’re the main representative of the North American region. On top of that, this was the first time FalleN got to face Liquid since he parted ways with the org at the end of last year.

And FalleN got the better of Liquid. The game was set on Inferno and Imperial were the better team for most of the map all thanks to the effectiveness of fer and Ricardo “boltz” Prass. The duo held the line on the CT side and fer kept doing the carrying on the T side as well.

Without fer, Imperial could have lost the game. Aside from his exceptional fragging (27-12 K/D), he also won crucial rounds for his side. But instead, the Brazilians won 16-10, relatively easily in the end.

The second round of PGL Antwerp Major’s Challengers Stage will likely end in the next hour and tomorrow we’ll have the first elimination and advancement matches among the best-of-one games for the teams that have a 1-1 record.