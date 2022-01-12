Imperial reportedly in talks with Brazilian Last Dance

Imperial has made a bid for the Brazilian CS:GO project dubbed Last Dance and is the favorite organization to sign the team spearheaded by two-time Major champions Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo, Fernando “fer” Alvarenga, and Lincoln “fnx” Lau at the moment, according to a report by Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte.

The Brazilian trio made history in CS:GO, winning back-to-back Majors in 2016, the first under Luminosity Gaming and the second under SK Gaming. The Last Dance, a reference to Netflix’s documentary series about Michael Jordan’s final season with the Chicago Bulls, would also feature Ricardo “boltz” Prass, Vinicius “VINI” Figueiredo, and head coach Luis “peacemaker” Tadeu.

All of the players, except for VINI, reportedly gathered last night at FalleN’s house in Brazil to play some matches and the CEO of Imperial, Felippe “felippe1” Martins, was spotted there following the action. To sign the Last Dance project, the Brazilian organization would have to acquire FalleN from Team Liquid, VINI from FURIA, and boltz from MIBR. The other three pieces of the team are currently free agents.

If the negotiations are successful, Imperial reportedly plans to send the team to North America, where they could compete in the region’s tournaments. This has been a common strategy for the best Brazilian teams over the years since the local scene hasn’t been developed enough to justify having some of the country’s best players competing there.

Even though there’s a big question mark regarding FalleN, fer, and fnx’s potential to contend for the title at the biggest CS:GO tournaments in the world at the moment, the Last Dance is being hyped by Brazilian fans on social media. Last night’s stream on fnx’s Twitch channel averaged 48,011 viewers and peaked at 66,684, according to Twitch statistics website SullyGnome.