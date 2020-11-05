How to watch IEM Beijing-Haidian Europe and North America

One more big CS:GO tournament is about to kick off.

IEM Beijing-Haidian 2020 will start tomorrow in both Europe and North America.

The CS:GO event will have to be played online due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the European tournament looking unarguably stronger. IEM Beijing-Haidian has been split into four regions in total: Europe, North America, Asia, and Oceania.

Sixteen CS:GO teams will be playing in it from Europe, while the North American event will have only eight participants. The list includes some of the best CS:GO teams in the world, such as Heroic, Vitality, Astralis, Natus Vincere, BIG, OG, G2, Evil Geniuses, and Team Liquid.

Here’s everything you need to know about IEM Beijing-Haidian Europe and North America.

Stream

You can watch all of the IEM Beijing-Haidian action on ESL’s Twitch channel. There won’t be any simultaneous matches, so you just need to know when your favorite teams are playing.

Format

ESL has split the European teams into two double-elimination groups of eight. All of the matches will be best-of-three series and the top four teams from each group will advance to the playoffs. The North American tournament will follow the same format, but the teams were split into two groups of four, with the top two teams proceeding to the playoffs.

In both regions, ESL will use a single-elimination bracket for the playoffs. All of the matches will be played as a best-of-three, except the grand finals, which will feature a best-of-five series. ESL will distribute $150,000 of the prize pool to Europe and $50,000 to North America.

Europe – Group A

Vitality

ZywOo

shox

RpK

apEX

misutaaa

Nivera

Coach: XTQZZZ

Natus Vincere

s1mple

electronic

Boombl4

flamie

Perfecto

Coach: B1ad3

OG

valde

Aleksib

NBK-

ISSAA

mantuu

Fnatic

KRIMZ

flusha

JW

Golden

Brollan

Coach: Samuelsson

Complexity

blameF

poizon

k0nfig

RUSH

jks

Coach: keita

FaZe

olofmeister

coldzera

rain

broky

Kjaerbye

Team Spirit

somedieyoung

chopper

mir

iDISBALANCE

magixx

Coach: Certus

MAD Lions

acoR

sjuush

roeJ

HooXi

refrezh

Coach: peacemaker

Europe – Group B

Heroic

cadiaN

niko

stavn

b0RUP

TeSeS

Astralis

gla1ve

device

dupreeh

Magisk

Xyp9x

Bubzkji

Coach: zonic

BIG

tabseN

XANTARES

syrsoN

k1to

tiziaN

Coach: tow b

G2

nexa

huNter-

kennyS

NiKo

AmaNEk

JaCkz

Coach: maLek

Ninjas in Pyjamas

REZ

nawwk

Plopski

twist

hampus

Coach: THREAT

Mousesports

chrisJ

ropz

karrigan

Bymas

frozen

ENCE

allu

suNny

doto

sergej

Jamppi

Coach: sAw

North

MSL

aizy

gade

cajunb

Lekr0

Coach: Jumpy

North America – Group A

Liquid

EliGE

NAF

Twistzz

Grim

Stewie2K

Coach: moses

Chaos

Xeppaa

MarKE

leaf

vanity

Jonji

Coach: mCe

New England Whalers

PwnAlone

ben1337

djay

Bwills

Rampage

Coach: Muenster

Rugratz

Infinite

FaNg

kobruh

cxzi

RZU

North America – Group B

Evil Geniuses

Brehze

Ethan

CeRq

tarik

stanislaw

Coach: zews

Team oNe

Maluk3

b4rtiN

prt

pesadelo

malbsMd

Coach: cky

Triumph

Shakezullah

junior

moose

penny

ryann

Coach: tacitus

Rebirth

XotiC

curry

retchy

4pack

nosraC

Schedule

Friday, Nov. 6

8am CT: Vitality vs. Spirit

11:30am CT: FaZe vs. OG

3pm CT: Liquid vs. Rugratz

Saturday, Nov. 7

8am CT: Na`Vi vs. MAD Lions

11:30am CT: Fnatic vs. Complexity

3pm CT: Chaos vs. New England Whalers

Thursday, Nov. 12

8am CT: Heroic vs. North

11:30am CT: G2 vs. NiP

3pm CT: EG vs. Rebirth

Friday, Nov. 13

8am CT: Astralis vs. ENCE

11:30am CT: BIG vs. mousesports

3pm CT: Team oNe vs. Triumph

These are all the matches listed by the tournament organizer so far. You can keep up with the full schedule on IEM’s official website.