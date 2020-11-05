How to watch IEM Beijing-Haidian Europe and North America

IEM Beijing-Haidian 2020 will start tomorrow in both Europe and North America.
The CS:GO event will have to be played online due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the European tournament looking unarguably stronger. IEM Beijing-Haidian has been split into four regions in total: Europe, North America, Asia, and Oceania.
Sixteen CS:GO teams will be playing in it from Europe, while the North American event will have only eight participants. The list includes some of the best CS:GO teams in the world, such as Heroic, Vitality, Astralis, Natus Vincere, BIG, OG, G2, Evil Geniuses, and Team Liquid.
Here’s everything you need to know about IEM Beijing-Haidian Europe and North America.
Stream
You can watch all of the IEM Beijing-Haidian action on ESL’s Twitch channel. There won’t be any simultaneous matches, so you just need to know when your favorite teams are playing.
Format
ESL has split the European teams into two double-elimination groups of eight. All of the matches will be best-of-three series and the top four teams from each group will advance to the playoffs. The North American tournament will follow the same format, but the teams were split into two groups of four, with the top two teams proceeding to the playoffs.
In both regions, ESL will use a single-elimination bracket for the playoffs. All of the matches will be played as a best-of-three, except the grand finals, which will feature a best-of-five series. ESL will distribute $150,000 of the prize pool to Europe and $50,000 to North America.
Europe – Group A
Vitality
- ZywOo
- shox
- RpK
- apEX
- misutaaa
- Nivera
- Coach: XTQZZZ
Natus Vincere
- s1mple
- electronic
- Boombl4
- flamie
- Perfecto
- Coach: B1ad3
OG
- valde
- Aleksib
- NBK-
- ISSAA
- mantuu
Fnatic
- KRIMZ
- flusha
- JW
- Golden
- Brollan
- Coach: Samuelsson
Complexity
- blameF
- poizon
- k0nfig
- RUSH
- jks
- Coach: keita
FaZe
- olofmeister
- coldzera
- rain
- broky
- Kjaerbye
Team Spirit
- somedieyoung
- chopper
- mir
- iDISBALANCE
- magixx
- Coach: Certus
MAD Lions
- acoR
- sjuush
- roeJ
- HooXi
- refrezh
- Coach: peacemaker
Europe – Group B
Heroic
- cadiaN
- niko
- stavn
- b0RUP
- TeSeS
Astralis
- gla1ve
- device
- dupreeh
- Magisk
- Xyp9x
- Bubzkji
- Coach: zonic
BIG
- tabseN
- XANTARES
- syrsoN
- k1to
- tiziaN
- Coach: tow b
G2
- nexa
- huNter-
- kennyS
- NiKo
- AmaNEk
- JaCkz
- Coach: maLek
Ninjas in Pyjamas
- REZ
- nawwk
- Plopski
- twist
- hampus
- Coach: THREAT
Mousesports
- chrisJ
- ropz
- karrigan
- Bymas
- frozen
ENCE
- allu
- suNny
- doto
- sergej
- Jamppi
- Coach: sAw
North
- MSL
- aizy
- gade
- cajunb
- Lekr0
- Coach: Jumpy
North America – Group A
Liquid
- EliGE
- NAF
- Twistzz
- Grim
- Stewie2K
- Coach: moses
Chaos
- Xeppaa
- MarKE
- leaf
- vanity
- Jonji
- Coach: mCe
New England Whalers
- PwnAlone
- ben1337
- djay
- Bwills
- Rampage
- Coach: Muenster
Rugratz
- Infinite
- FaNg
- kobruh
- cxzi
- RZU
North America – Group B
Evil Geniuses
- Brehze
- Ethan
- CeRq
- tarik
- stanislaw
- Coach: zews
Team oNe
- Maluk3
- b4rtiN
- prt
- pesadelo
- malbsMd
- Coach: cky
Triumph
- Shakezullah
- junior
- moose
- penny
- ryann
- Coach: tacitus
Rebirth
- XotiC
- curry
- retchy
- 4pack
- nosraC
Schedule
Friday, Nov. 6
- 8am CT: Vitality vs. Spirit
- 11:30am CT: FaZe vs. OG
- 3pm CT: Liquid vs. Rugratz
Saturday, Nov. 7
- 8am CT: Na`Vi vs. MAD Lions
- 11:30am CT: Fnatic vs. Complexity
- 3pm CT: Chaos vs. New England Whalers
Thursday, Nov. 12
- 8am CT: Heroic vs. North
- 11:30am CT: G2 vs. NiP
- 3pm CT: EG vs. Rebirth
Friday, Nov. 13
- 8am CT: Astralis vs. ENCE
- 11:30am CT: BIG vs. mousesports
- 3pm CT: Team oNe vs. Triumph
These are all the matches listed by the tournament organizer so far. You can keep up with the full schedule on IEM’s official website.