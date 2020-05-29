How to watch Gamers Without Borders’ $2 million charity CS:GO tournament

Six of the best Counter-Strike teams in the world are going head-to-head today all in the name of charity.

Gamers Without Borders unveiled a $10 million esports initiative last week, aimed at uniting gamers in the fight against COVID-19. Hosted by the Saudi Arabian Federation for Electronic and Intellectual Esports and produced by ESL, the event features a wide variety of games from Dota 2 to Counter-Strike.

A total of $2 million is on the line in today’s CS:GO event. FaZe Clan, Fnatic, G2 Esports, mousesports, Natus Vincere, and OG are competing for a charity of their choice.

Here’s everything you need to know about the event, including the format, teams, bracket, schedule, and streaming options.

Format

Single-elimination playoff bracket.

The quarterfinals and semifinals will be played out in best-of-threes.

The grand finals will be best-of-five.

All games are MR12 (max rounds 12, per half).

Teams and players

FaZe Clan

rain

NiKo

coldzera

broky

Bymas

Coach: YNk

Fnatic

KRIMZ

JW

Brollan

flusha

Golden

Coach: Samuelsson

G2 Esports

kennyS

JaCkz

AmaNEk

nexa

huNter-

Coach: maLeK

mousesports

chrisJ

ropz

karrigan

woxic

frozen

Coach: Rejin

Natus Vincere

flamie

s1mple

electronic

Boombl4

Perfecto

Coach: B1ad3

OG

NBK-

Aleksib

valde

ISSAA

mantuu

Coach: ruggah

Bracket

Screengrab via liquipedia.net

Schedule

Gamers Without Borders kicks off today with the quarterfinals. G2 Esports and FaZe Clan will face off on one side of the bracket, while Fnatic play against OG on the other.

The winners of each match will advance to the next stage of the competition on Saturday. The grand finals will conclude on Sunday.

Friday, May 29

11am CT – Quarterfinal one

2pm CT – Quarterfinal two

Saturday, May 30

11am CT – Semifinal one

12pm CT – Semifinal two

3pm CT – NA showmatch

Sunday, May 31

12pm CT – Grand final

Where to watch

The best place to watch the tournament is Gamers Without Borders’ official Twitch broadcast. But if you want a change of pace, you can catch the event on YouTube or Facebook.