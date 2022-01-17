How to watch Funspark ULTI Finals

The first CS:GO tournament of the year featuring tier-one squads.

Photo via PGL

Eight CS:GO teams will battle for their share of a $250,000 prize pool at the Funspark ULTI Finals, starting on Jan. 18.

The first notable Counter-Strike tournament of 2022 will take place in Europe but it will be played entirely online. The organizers, Relog Media and Funspark, invited four top-15 teams in Gambit, Astralis, Entropiq, and Fnatic. They’ll be joined by Extra Salt and BIG, the finalists of Funspark ULTI Finals in 2021, and ECSTATIC and K23, who qualified through the Funspark ranking.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Funspark ULTI Finals.

Stream

Funspark ULTI Finals will be broadcast on the Champion of Champions CS:GO Tour’s main Twitch channel. There won’t be a secondary stream since there won’t be simultaneous matches.

Format

The eight teams will play in a double-elimination bracket and all of the matches will be a best-of-three series, except the grand finals, which will use a best-of-five format, with a one map advantage going to the team that came from the upper bracket.

The winner of the Funspark ULTI Finals will take home $150,000, while the runners-up will grab $50,000. Both teams will also qualify to play in next year’s Funspark ULTI Finals.

Teams

Gambit

  • Dmitry “sh1ro” Sokolov
  • Abay “Hobbit” Khassenov
  • Sergey “Ax1Le” Rykhtorov
  • Vladislav “nafany” Gorshkov
  • Timofey “interz” Yakushin
  • Coach: Konstantin “groove” Pikiner

Astralis

  • Lukas “gla1ve” Rossander
  • Andreas “Xyp9x” Højsleth
  • Philip “Lucky” Ewald
  • Benjamin “blameF” Bremer
  • Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke 
  • Coach: Alexander “ave” Holdt

Entropiq

  • Aleksey “El1an” Gusev
  • Viktor “Lack1” Boldyrev
  • Alexey “NickelBack” Trofimov
  • Vladislav “Krad” Kravchenko
  • Igor “forester” Bezotecheskiy
  • Coach: Dmitry “hooch” Bogdanov

Fnatic

  • Freddy “KRIMZ” Johansson
  • Ludvig “Brollan” Brolin
  • William “mezii” Merriman
  • Owen “smooya” Butterfield
  • Alex McMeekin
  • Coach: Jamie “keita” Hall

BIG

  • Johannes “tabseN” Wodarz
  • Florian “syrsoN” Rische
  • Nils “k1to” Gruhne
  • Tizian Feldbusch
  • Josef “faveN” Baumann
  • Coach: Niclas “enkay J” Krumhorn

Extra Salt

  • Johnny “JT” Theodosiou
  • Justin “FaNg” Coakley
  • Ricky “floppy” Kemery
  • Michael “Grim” Wince
  • Paytyn “junior” Johnson
  • Coach: Tiaan “T.c” Coertzen

ECSTATIC

  • Thomas “birdfromsky” Frederiksen
  • Marcus “maNkz” Kjeldsen
  • Jakob “Daffu” Schildt
  • Dion “FASHR” Derksen
  • Adam “WolfY” Andersson
  • Coach: LiKan “KingZ” Luo 

K23

  • Sanjar “neaLaN” İshakov
  • David “n0rb3r7” Daniyelyan
  • Pyotr “fame” Bolyshev
  • Bogdan “xsepower” Chernikov
  • Daniil “X5G7V” Maryshev
  • Coach: Äset “Solaar” Sembiev

Schedule

Tuesday, Jan. 18

  • 5am CT: Entropiq vs. ECSTATIC
  • 8am CT: Astralis vs. K23

Wednesday, Jan. 19

  • 5am CT: Fnatic vs. BIG
  • 8am CT: Gambit vs. Extra Salt

Thursday, Jan. 20

  • 5am CT: Lower bracket round one match one
  • 8am CT: Lower bracket round one match two

Friday, Jan. 21

  • 5am CT: Upper bracket first semifinals
  • 8am CT: Upper bracket second semifinals

Saturday, Jan. 22

  • 5am CT: Lower bracket round two match one
  • 8am CT: Lower bracket round two match two

Sunday, Jan. 23

  • 5am CT: Lower bracket round three
  • 8am CT: Upper bracket final

Monday, Jan. 24

  • 5am CT: Lower bracket final
  • 8:30am CT: Grand finals