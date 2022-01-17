How to watch Funspark ULTI Finals

Eight CS:GO teams will battle for their share of a $250,000 prize pool at the Funspark ULTI Finals, starting on Jan. 18.

The first notable Counter-Strike tournament of 2022 will take place in Europe but it will be played entirely online. The organizers, Relog Media and Funspark, invited four top-15 teams in Gambit, Astralis, Entropiq, and Fnatic. They’ll be joined by Extra Salt and BIG, the finalists of Funspark ULTI Finals in 2021, and ECSTATIC and K23, who qualified through the Funspark ranking.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Funspark ULTI Finals.

Stream

Funspark ULTI Finals will be broadcast on the Champion of Champions CS:GO Tour’s main Twitch channel. There won’t be a secondary stream since there won’t be simultaneous matches.

Format

The eight teams will play in a double-elimination bracket and all of the matches will be a best-of-three series, except the grand finals, which will use a best-of-five format, with a one map advantage going to the team that came from the upper bracket.

The winner of the Funspark ULTI Finals will take home $150,000, while the runners-up will grab $50,000. Both teams will also qualify to play in next year’s Funspark ULTI Finals.

Teams

Gambit

Dmitry “sh1ro” Sokolov

Abay “Hobbit” Khassenov

Sergey “Ax1Le” Rykhtorov

Vladislav “nafany” Gorshkov

Timofey “interz” Yakushin

Coach: Konstantin “groove” Pikiner

Astralis

Lukas “gla1ve” Rossander

Andreas “Xyp9x” Højsleth

Philip “Lucky” Ewald

Benjamin “blameF” Bremer

Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke

Coach: Alexander “ave” Holdt

Entropiq

Aleksey “El1an” Gusev

Viktor “Lack1” Boldyrev

Alexey “NickelBack” Trofimov

Vladislav “Krad” Kravchenko

Igor “forester” Bezotecheskiy

Coach: Dmitry “hooch” Bogdanov

Fnatic

Freddy “KRIMZ” Johansson

Ludvig “Brollan” Brolin

William “mezii” Merriman

Owen “smooya” Butterfield

Alex McMeekin

Coach: Jamie “keita” Hall

BIG

Johannes “tabseN” Wodarz

Florian “syrsoN” Rische

Nils “k1to” Gruhne

Tizian Feldbusch

Josef “faveN” Baumann

Coach: Niclas “enkay J” Krumhorn

Extra Salt

Johnny “JT” Theodosiou

Justin “FaNg” Coakley

Ricky “floppy” Kemery

Michael “Grim” Wince

Paytyn “junior” Johnson

Coach: Tiaan “T.c” Coertzen

ECSTATIC

Thomas “birdfromsky” Frederiksen

Marcus “maNkz” Kjeldsen

Jakob “Daffu” Schildt

Dion “FASHR” Derksen

Adam “WolfY” Andersson

Coach: LiKan “KingZ” Luo

K23

Sanjar “neaLaN” İshakov

David “n0rb3r7” Daniyelyan

Pyotr “fame” Bolyshev

Bogdan “xsepower” Chernikov

Daniil “X5G7V” Maryshev

Coach: Äset “Solaar” Sembiev

Schedule

Tuesday, Jan. 18

5am CT: Entropiq vs. ECSTATIC

8am CT: Astralis vs. K23

Wednesday, Jan. 19

5am CT: Fnatic vs. BIG

8am CT: Gambit vs. Extra Salt

Thursday, Jan. 20

5am CT: Lower bracket round one match one

8am CT: Lower bracket round one match two

Friday, Jan. 21

5am CT: Upper bracket first semifinals

8am CT: Upper bracket second semifinals

Saturday, Jan. 22

5am CT: Lower bracket round two match one

8am CT: Lower bracket round two match two

Sunday, Jan. 23

5am CT: Lower bracket round three

8am CT: Upper bracket final

Monday, Jan. 24