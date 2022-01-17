How to watch Funspark ULTI Finals

Eight CS:GO teams will battle for their share of a $250,000 prize pool at the Funspark ULTI Finals, starting on Jan. 18.
The first notable Counter-Strike tournament of 2022 will take place in Europe but it will be played entirely online. The organizers, Relog Media and Funspark, invited four top-15 teams in Gambit, Astralis, Entropiq, and Fnatic. They’ll be joined by Extra Salt and BIG, the finalists of Funspark ULTI Finals in 2021, and ECSTATIC and K23, who qualified through the Funspark ranking.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Funspark ULTI Finals.
Stream
Funspark ULTI Finals will be broadcast on the Champion of Champions CS:GO Tour’s main Twitch channel. There won’t be a secondary stream since there won’t be simultaneous matches.
Format
The eight teams will play in a double-elimination bracket and all of the matches will be a best-of-three series, except the grand finals, which will use a best-of-five format, with a one map advantage going to the team that came from the upper bracket.
The winner of the Funspark ULTI Finals will take home $150,000, while the runners-up will grab $50,000. Both teams will also qualify to play in next year’s Funspark ULTI Finals.
Teams
Gambit
- Dmitry “sh1ro” Sokolov
- Abay “Hobbit” Khassenov
- Sergey “Ax1Le” Rykhtorov
- Vladislav “nafany” Gorshkov
- Timofey “interz” Yakushin
- Coach: Konstantin “groove” Pikiner
Astralis
- Lukas “gla1ve” Rossander
- Andreas “Xyp9x” Højsleth
- Philip “Lucky” Ewald
- Benjamin “blameF” Bremer
- Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke
- Coach: Alexander “ave” Holdt
Entropiq
- Aleksey “El1an” Gusev
- Viktor “Lack1” Boldyrev
- Alexey “NickelBack” Trofimov
- Vladislav “Krad” Kravchenko
- Igor “forester” Bezotecheskiy
- Coach: Dmitry “hooch” Bogdanov
Fnatic
- Freddy “KRIMZ” Johansson
- Ludvig “Brollan” Brolin
- William “mezii” Merriman
- Owen “smooya” Butterfield
- Alex McMeekin
- Coach: Jamie “keita” Hall
BIG
- Johannes “tabseN” Wodarz
- Florian “syrsoN” Rische
- Nils “k1to” Gruhne
- Tizian Feldbusch
- Josef “faveN” Baumann
- Coach: Niclas “enkay J” Krumhorn
Extra Salt
- Johnny “JT” Theodosiou
- Justin “FaNg” Coakley
- Ricky “floppy” Kemery
- Michael “Grim” Wince
- Paytyn “junior” Johnson
- Coach: Tiaan “T.c” Coertzen
ECSTATIC
- Thomas “birdfromsky” Frederiksen
- Marcus “maNkz” Kjeldsen
- Jakob “Daffu” Schildt
- Dion “FASHR” Derksen
- Adam “WolfY” Andersson
- Coach: LiKan “KingZ” Luo
K23
- Sanjar “neaLaN” İshakov
- David “n0rb3r7” Daniyelyan
- Pyotr “fame” Bolyshev
- Bogdan “xsepower” Chernikov
- Daniil “X5G7V” Maryshev
- Coach: Äset “Solaar” Sembiev
Schedule
Tuesday, Jan. 18
- 5am CT: Entropiq vs. ECSTATIC
- 8am CT: Astralis vs. K23
Wednesday, Jan. 19
- 5am CT: Fnatic vs. BIG
- 8am CT: Gambit vs. Extra Salt
Thursday, Jan. 20
- 5am CT: Lower bracket round one match one
- 8am CT: Lower bracket round one match two
Friday, Jan. 21
- 5am CT: Upper bracket first semifinals
- 8am CT: Upper bracket second semifinals
Saturday, Jan. 22
- 5am CT: Lower bracket round two match one
- 8am CT: Lower bracket round two match two
Sunday, Jan. 23
- 5am CT: Lower bracket round three
- 8am CT: Upper bracket final
Monday, Jan. 24
- 5am CT: Lower bracket final
- 8:30am CT: Grand finals